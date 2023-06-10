Minor Football review – Dublin play Derry and Kerry face Monaghan

"This team showed again the steel, resilience & bottle they have. They just kept going. To get out of here with a win is fantastic..."



Dublin Minor Football manager Damien Fennelly spoke to DubsTV after their thrilling All-Ireland Quarter Final win over Cork. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/8zJpR7g2iA — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 10, 2023

Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Finals Review

Dublin Defeats Cork in Thrilling Quarter-Final Encounter

In an exhilarating match at UPMC Nowlan Park, Dublin staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 1-18 to 2-12 victory over Cork. The game was filled with drama until the final whistle, with Dublin overcoming a six-point deficit. Paddy Curry’s late goal proved to be the decisive moment, propelling Dublin to the semi-finals where they will face Derry. Cork led 2-12 to 0-12 with 18 minutes remaining, but Dublin displayed resilience and determination to snatch the win.

Kerry Advances to Semi-Finals with Win over Kildare

Kerry claimed a well-deserved 2-13 to 1-11 victory over Kildare in a gripping encounter at the Kilkenny venue. Despite Harry Redmond’s first-half goal for Kildare, Kerry held a narrow lead of 0-7 to 1-3 at halftime. The second period saw Kerry take control, with Paddy Lane and Ben Murphy both finding the back of the net. Despite a strong performance from Joey Cunningham, who scored eight points for Kildare, Kerry emerged as the victors and will face Monaghan in the semi-finals.

Derry Dominates Galway to Secure Semi-Final Spot

Derry produced a dominant display against Galway, securing a comprehensive 1-13 to 0-4 victory. Eamon Young’s brilliant goal set the tone for Derry’s commanding performance, with Johnny McGuckian, Oisín Doherty, and others contributing significantly. Derry led 1-5 to 0-2 at halftime and continued their dominance in the second half. Galway, the reigning champions, were unable to match Derry’s energy and skill throughout the match.

Monaghan Overcomes Mayo in Impressive Quarter-Final Display

Monaghan showcased their skill and determination in a well-fought contest against Mayo, ultimately securing a 1-16 to 1-8 victory. Despite conceding an early goal to Mayo’s Josh Carey, Monaghan responded resolutely. Conor Jones scored a crucial goal in the 15th minute, helping Monaghan establish a 1-9 to 1-4 lead by halftime. Strong performances from Max McGinnity, Tommy Mallon, and others ensured Monaghan’s triumph. They will now face Kerry in the highly anticipated semi-final clash.

