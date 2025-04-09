HomeOther SportsGolf2025 Masters Preview – Can McIlroy Complete the Grand Slam at Augusta?
Other SportsGolf

2025 Masters Preview – Can McIlroy Complete the Grand Slam at Augusta?

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
25

2025 Masters Preview – Can McIlroy Complete the Grand Slam at Augusta?

Click here to play US masters comp 

The world’s best golfers have gathered once more in Georgia for The Masters, as the chase for the iconic Green Jacket and golfing immortality gets underway at Augusta National.Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion following a commanding four-shot victory last year. The world number one is aiming to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods and add a third major title to his résumé within four seasons.Hot on his heels is Rory McIlroy, fresh from victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. McIlroy is bidding to complete the career Grand Slam and finally conquer the only major to elude him.

Contenders to Watch

Also in contention is Xander Schauffele, with two major wins last year and a strong Augusta record. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg arrive in good form, while Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, and Viktor Hovland have all won on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry also bring consistency and experience as they chase their first majors.

McIlroy’s Grand Slam Bid

Golf legend Dame Laura Davies believes McIlroy’s time has come: “His form this year is great and it’s hard to see him not cross the finish line at Augusta.”

Butch Harmon added: “If he can relax and just play golf, this could be the week he gets over the hump.”

Morikawa’s Augusta Record

Morikawa has posted finishes of 5th, T-10th, and T-3rd in his last three Masters starts. Analysts highlight his current iron play as the best in the world—perfect for Augusta’s second-shot demands.

English Hopes at Augusta

Tommy Fleetwood is tipped for success if he can putt well, while Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose also aim to end England’s Masters drought.

Former pro Ewen Murray believes Hatton could surprise: “If he can stay mentally calm, he absolutely has the tools to challenge.”

Expert Predictions

  • Rich Beem: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Brian Harman
  • Andrew Coltart: Winner – Collin Morikawa | Dark Horse – Russell Henley
  • Dame Laura Davies: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Akshay Bhatia
  • Nick Dougherty: Winner – Collin Morikawa | Dark Horse – Tommy Fleetwood
  • Butch Harmon: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Tommy Fleetwood

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Fight Night Strategies: What to Watch for Before Placing a Bet
Next article
Antrim v Armagh – Preview, Team News & Live Scores
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie