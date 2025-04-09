2025 Masters Preview – Can McIlroy Complete the Grand Slam at Augusta? Click here to play US masters comp

The world’s best golfers have gathered once more in Georgia for The Masters, as the chase for the iconic Green Jacket and golfing immortality gets underway at Augusta National.Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion following a commanding four-shot victory last year. The world number one is aiming to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods and add a third major title to his résumé within four seasons.Hot on his heels is Rory McIlroy, fresh from victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. McIlroy is bidding to complete the career Grand Slam and finally conquer the only major to elude him.

Contenders to Watch Also in contention is Xander Schauffele, with two major wins last year and a strong Augusta record. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg arrive in good form, while Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, and Viktor Hovland have all won on the PGA Tour in 2025. Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry also bring consistency and experience as they chase their first majors.

McIlroy’s Grand Slam Bid Golf legend Dame Laura Davies believes McIlroy’s time has come: “His form this year is great and it’s hard to see him not cross the finish line at Augusta.” Butch Harmon added: “If he can relax and just play golf, this could be the week he gets over the hump.”

Morikawa’s Augusta Record Morikawa has posted finishes of 5th, T-10th, and T-3rd in his last three Masters starts. Analysts highlight his current iron play as the best in the world—perfect for Augusta’s second-shot demands.

English Hopes at Augusta Tommy Fleetwood is tipped for success if he can putt well, while Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose also aim to end England’s Masters drought. Former pro Ewen Murray believes Hatton could surprise: “If he can stay mentally calm, he absolutely has the tools to challenge.”