2025 Masters Preview – Can McIlroy Complete the Grand Slam at Augusta?
Contenders to Watch
Also in contention is Xander Schauffele, with two major wins last year and a strong Augusta record. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg arrive in good form, while Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, and Viktor Hovland have all won on the PGA Tour in 2025.
Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry also bring consistency and experience as they chase their first majors.
McIlroy’s Grand Slam Bid
Golf legend Dame Laura Davies believes McIlroy’s time has come: “His form this year is great and it’s hard to see him not cross the finish line at Augusta.”
Butch Harmon added: “If he can relax and just play golf, this could be the week he gets over the hump.”
Morikawa’s Augusta Record
Morikawa has posted finishes of 5th, T-10th, and T-3rd in his last three Masters starts. Analysts highlight his current iron play as the best in the world—perfect for Augusta’s second-shot demands.
English Hopes at Augusta
Tommy Fleetwood is tipped for success if he can putt well, while Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose also aim to end England’s Masters drought.
Former pro Ewen Murray believes Hatton could surprise: “If he can stay mentally calm, he absolutely has the tools to challenge.”
Expert Predictions
- Rich Beem: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Brian Harman
- Andrew Coltart: Winner – Collin Morikawa | Dark Horse – Russell Henley
- Dame Laura Davies: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Akshay Bhatia
- Nick Dougherty: Winner – Collin Morikawa | Dark Horse – Tommy Fleetwood
- Butch Harmon: Winner – Rory McIlroy | Dark Horse – Tommy Fleetwood