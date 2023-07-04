Top Irish Athletes Compete in Budweiser’s ‘Combine

Budweiser, as the Official Beer Partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, has organized the Budweiser Combine, where renowned athletes from Gaelic games, rugby, soccer, and AFL in Ireland showcase their speed, accuracy, kicking, and physical prowess.

A Chance to Witness the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

On August 26th, the Aviva Stadium will host the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, featuring top college football teams, Notre Dame and Navy. Budweiser is providing fans with an exclusive opportunity to win a pair of tickets to this highly anticipated sell-out event.

Athletes and Coaches

Andrew Conway (Ireland and Munster Rugby), Sarah Rowe (Mayo LGFA, Bohemian FC, and Collingwood AFLW), and Dean Rock (Dublin GAA) will be coached by former College American Football Player and kicking coach Tadhg Leader. They will put their speed and kicking skills to the test against NCAA standards.

Catch the Budweiser Combine

Sports enthusiasts can catch the action of the Budweiser Combine on July 4th through LADBible’s social media channels. Additionally, Budweiser will be running the “Best Seats in the House” competition in the coming weeks, allowing fans to participate through selected pubs.

Excitement Surrounding College Football

Colin McGough, Budweiser Brand Manager in Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm for the return of College Football and the association with Budweiser. The game has generated massive excitement among Irish sports fans, and Budweiser is proud to be a part of it. Alongside the exclusive winners of Budweiser’s Best Seats in the House, Dublin’s city center will be buzzing with dedicated Budweiser street entertainment and tailgating activities on game day.

Opportunity to Win Tickets

Fans have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic by purchasing a pint of Budweiser, visiting the website winwithbud.ie, and sharing a picture. Participating pubs will have branded POS with a QR code for easy scanning, leading entrants to the competition website. The competition runs from Monday, June 26th, to Sunday, August 13th.

