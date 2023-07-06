Scottish champions were celebrating late into the night when Celtic claimed another domestic treble. Victory in the Scottish Cup final means that no side in footballing history has won as many as Celtic’s eight trebles. The victory was certainly a bittersweet moment for the club on the whole, as rumours of manager Ange Postecoglou’s imminent departure were evident throughout the build-up to the Scottish Final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Those rumours ultimately turned out to be true, with the Australian formally revealing that he had agreed to be Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager just days later. But, his departure is unlikely to see any clouds cast over Celtic Park after yet another dominant campaign on the field.

Celtic Claim Scottish Cup Glory

The Hoops were listed as the clear favourites to win all major domestic prizes at the start of the campaign, but achieving a treble should be achieved regardless of how expected the feat is. The league title was certainly the biggest challenge that Celtic faced, as they looked to fight off the challenge from Rangers to win the prestigious honor.

They were able to do that in a dominant manner, winning a total of 99 points. Overall, they won 32 of their 38 games throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with two of their three defeats coming in their last five matches when the league title was already secured. The Hoops wrapped up the Scottish League Cup in smooth fashion at the end of February, as they registered a 2-1 win over Rangers in the showpiece.

The final piece of the jig-saw was added on June 3, as they collided with second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final. Celtic were listed as the clear favourites to win the trophy, with their rivals priced up at a massive 20/1 to win in 90 minutes. Celtic netted their opening goal after 38 minutes through Kyogo Furuhashi, before second-half efforts were added by Liel Abada and Jota to secure a famous afternoon for the Hoops.

Furuhashi’s Stand Out Campaign

There were few brighter stars throughout Celtic's treble-winning campaign than Japanese international Furuhashi. The forward scored a remarkable total of 34 goals in all competitions to end the season as the club's top scorer; 19 clear of the next-best scorer in the team. The tally also saw the Japanese international end the season as the Golden Boot winner in the SPL, as he netted 27 goals across 36 matches in the Scottish top-flight.

It was a standout season for the 28-year-old, and his season was capped with yet another dazzling display in the Scottish Cup Final, as he netted the opening goal in the victory for the Hoops. However, there are now lingering doubts as to whether he has played his last game for the Scottish champions, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in making a move. Among those could lead to a reunion with Postecoglou at Tottenham, while Nottingham Forest is also keen on making a move for the Japanese international.

Big Breakthrough At Celtic

Furuhashi was unknown in Europe before joining Celtic, as he had played the entirety of his early career in his native Japan. His ability was always clear to see for all, as he scored 42 goals across 95 matches with Vissel Kobe. During his time at the club, he would win the Emperor’s Cup in 2019, before he would later add the Japanese Super Cup to his collection of honours in 2020.

However, he was offered a chance to make a mark in Europe in 2021, as he moved to Celtic on a four-year deal. He immediately hit the ground running with his new team, scoring in a Europa League qualifying tie against Jablonec. His quality was clear to see after his first season in Scottish football, as he scored 20 goals across 33 matches in all competitions. His performances also helped Celtic to win the SPL and Scottish League Club and also saw him named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

His performance levels continued to improve throughout the most recent season in Scotland, as he scored a career-best tally in a single season. His role in the team was also key as he helped Celtic win the domestic treble. Furuhashi’s performances were also awarded at the end of the season, as he was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, and was also voted both the PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year and the SFWA Footballer of the Year.

Final Thoughts

Celtic’s victory in the Scottish Cup final not only guaranteed their domestic treble but also cemented their place in football history as the club with the most trebles in history. Despite the sad news of Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic Park remains a beacon of prosperity after another successful season. The team’s success was led by the excellent efforts of Kyogo Furuhashi, who, after scoring an incredible 34 goals this season, emerged as a notable player and one of Japan’s favourite sports personalities. However, as speculation surrounds Furuhashi’s future, with Premier League clubs interested, his contributions to Celtic’s success will be remembered. Overall, Celtic’s journey has been incredible, and their achievements in the 2022-23 season will be inscribed in the club’s illustrious history.

