Dublin v Mayo – Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Dublin vs. Mayo: A Thrilling Championship Rivalry Renewed

The clash between Dublin and Mayo has become one of the most captivating rivalries in the championship over the past decade. These two powerhouses of Gaelic football have locked horns in no less than ten games within the last eleven years. Dublin has emerged victorious in six encounters, while Mayo managed two wins, with the remaining matches ending in draws. As they prepare to face off once again in the quarter-finals, let’s examine their paths to this stage and revisit their recent championship meetings.

Paths to the Quarter-Finals:

Mayo’s Journey:

1. Roscommon 2-8 Mayo 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

2. Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland Group 1)

3. Mayo 0-14 Louth 1-10 (All-Ireland Group 1)

4. Cork 1-14 Mayo 1-11 (All-Ireland Group 1)

5. Mayo 1-10 Galway 0-12 (Preliminary quarter-final)

Top Scorers for Mayo:

1. Ryan O’Donoghue: 0-17 (0-11 frees)

2. Aidan O’Shea: 0-8 (0-4 frees)

3. Tommy Conroy: 1-3

4. Jordan Flynn: 0-6

Dublin’s Path:

1. Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

2. Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

3. Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15 (Leinster final)

4. Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 3)

5. Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13 (All-Ireland Group 3)

6. Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8 (All-Ireland Group 3)

Top Scorers for Dublin:

1. Con O’Callaghan: 2-24 (0-4 frees, 0-3 marks)

2. Colm Basquel: 3-14 (0-1 free)

3. Sean Bugler: 1-12

4. Paul Mannion: 1-11 (0-2 frees)

5. Cormac Costello: 0-13 (0-6 frees, 0-2 ’45s’)

Recent Championship Meetings:

The most recent clash between Dublin and Mayo occurred in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final, where Mayo claimed a memorable victory by three points after extra time. It was a significant result for Mayo, as it marked their first championship win over Dublin since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. Prior to that, Dublin had enjoyed a dominant run, winning five matches and drawing two out of seven championship encounters between the two teams.

Analysis and Expectations:

Dublin enters this quarter-final fixture with an unbeaten record, having won all six of their championship games this year. Their scoring prowess has been exceptional, averaging 2-21 per game, while their defense has remained resolute, conceding only two goals in their opening match against Laois and none since.

Mayo, with three wins and two losses in their campaign so far, will be eager to build on their recent victory against Dublin and carry the momentum into this clash. The scoring contributions of Ryan O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea, and Tommy Conroy will be crucial for Mayo’s chances of success.

