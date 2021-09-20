7 total views, 7 views today

Mayo GAA release end of Season Statement after All-Ireland loss

Mayo GAA have recently released their end of season statement after their All-Ireland final loss to Tyrone on September 11th.

In the statement, Mayo GAA officials announced they will hold discussions in the coming weeks to discuss the 2021 season with the senior management team and plan ahead for the upcoming season.

Officials also hit out at the personal attacks on management and players after the loss to Tyrone. With manager James Horan and captain, Aidan O’Shea picked out by many fans and pundits alike.

However, the statement did not address any of the speculation surrounding coaches Ciaran McDonald and James Burke, who is rumoured to have left Horan’s backroom team.

End of season statement Click link below🔽https://t.co/xkt0Qdm9yB pic.twitter.com/2iWk2CzPx9 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 19, 2021

The statement read;

“Mayo GAA would like to thank its players, team management, backroom staff and supporters for all of their efforts during the 2021 inter-county season.

“While the season did not end the way we would have liked we commend all our players and management for the remarkable effort and commitment put in by all involved, especially given the challenges of team preparation during this pandemic.

“We understand how much hope and expectation there was for the match last weekend and realise that everyone is extremely disappointed, however it is important that we support each other throughout Mayo GAA.

“We acknowledge that with so many changes to this year’s panel, great progress was made during the season.

“Constructive criticism forms part of the narrative of our games.

“However, unfortunately over the last few days, there has been a number of personal attacks on both players and team management that are completely unnecessary and unacceptable to all involved with Mayo GAA.

“It is only one week since the game, it is important for all involved to take some much-needed downtime, spending time with their family and friends.

“The officers of the board will, in the coming weeks, meet with the management team to review the season gone and plan ahead.

“As always with football, there is a game to look forward to and the players have now returned to their clubs.

“We look forward to seeing them all in action over the coming weeks and we wish them and all of our clubs the very best during the upcoming club campaign.

“We ask all supporters to continue to be mindful of the Covid-19 guidelines when attending club games and to cooperate with clubs at all times in what will no doubt be another great season of club championship games.”

