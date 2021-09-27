8 total views, 8 views today
Mayo GAA Round 1 Results – Connacht Gold Senior Championship
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 25th of September and Sunday, the 26th September.
Round 1 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.
With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
Round 2 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship will commence on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of October. With all four groups in contention.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all Senior games this weekend.
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Round 1
Group 1
Claremorris 2-11 (17) v Davitts 0-16 (16) – Saturday September 25th – 5 pm – Claremorris
Ballintubber 3-13 (19) v Ballina Stephenites 1-10 (13) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park
Group 2
Knockmore 1-13 (16) v Aghamore 0-10 (10) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – St. Josephs’s Park
Charlestown 0-12 v Belmullet 2-06 (12) – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Fr. O’Hara Park
Group 3
Balla 1-09 (12) v Castlebar Mitchels 1-14 (17) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Balla
Westport 1-16 (19) v Ballaghaderreen 1-08 (11) – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Westport
Group 4
Breaffy 1-23 (26) v The Neale 0-14 (14) – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Breaffy
Garrymore 3-08 (17) v Kiltane 1-06 (9) – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Garrymore
