Mayo GAA Round 1 Results – Connacht Gold Senior Championship

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 25th of September and Sunday, the 26th September.

Round 1 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

Round 2 of the Mayo Senior Football Championship will commence on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of October. With all four groups in contention.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Senior games this weekend.

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Round 1

Group 1

Claremorris 2-11 (17) v Davitts 0-16 (16) – Saturday September 25th – 5 pm – Claremorris

Ballintubber 3-13 (19) v Ballina Stephenites 1-10 (13) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park

Group 2

Knockmore 1-13 (16) v Aghamore 0-10 (10) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – St. Josephs’s Park

Charlestown 0-12 v Belmullet 2-06 (12) – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Fr. O’Hara Park

Group 3

Balla 1-09 (12) v Castlebar Mitchels 1-14 (17) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Balla

Westport 1-16 (19) v Ballaghaderreen 1-08 (11) – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Westport

Group 4

Breaffy 1-23 (26) v The Neale 0-14 (14) – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Breaffy

Garrymore 3-08 (17) v Kiltane 1-06 (9) – Sunday, September 26th – 2:00 pm – Garrymore

