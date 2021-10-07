Mayo GAA Round 3 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

 7 total views,  7 views today

Mayo GAA Round 3 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.

Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Round 1

Group 1

Ballintubber v Claremorris – 17th of October – 2 pm – Hollymount

Davitts v Ballina Stephenites – 17th of October – 2 pm – Fr O’Hara Park

Group 2

Belmullet v Aghamore – 16th of October – 2 pm – James Stephens Park, Ballina

Knockmore v Charlestown Sarsfields – 16th of October – 2 pm – Breaffy

Group 3

Ballaghaderreen v Castlebar Mitchels – 15th of October – 8 pm – Aghamore

Balla v Westport – 16th of October – 2 pm – Crossmolina GAA Club

Group 4

Garrymore v Breaffy – 16th of October – 8 pm – Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence

The Neale v Kiltane – 17th of October – 2 pm – Munnelly Park

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

Group 1

Parke v Swinford – 16th of October – 2 pm – Kiltimagh GAA Club

Bohola Moy Davitts v Bonniconlon – 17th of October – 12 pm – Parke GAA Pitch

Group 2

Hollymount-Carramore v Burrishoole – 16th of October – 3 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park

Mayo Gaels v Lahardane – 17th of October – 2 pm – Westport

Group 3

Ardnaree v Kilmaine – 17th of October – 1 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch

Kiltimagh v Louisburgh – 17th of October – 1 pm – Knockmore GAA Club

Group 4

Ballyhaunis v Castlebar Mitchels – 17th of October – 12 pm – Davitts GAA Club

Ballinrobe v Crossmolina Deel Rovers – 17th of October – 3 pm – Balla GAA Club

TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

Group 1

Ardagh v Kilmeena – 17th of October  – 3 pm – McGovern Park

Tuar Mhic Eadaigh v Kilfian – 17th of October – 3 pm – Foxford

Group 2

Achill v Kilmovee – 16th of October – 4 pm – Achill

Cill Chomain v Bye

Group 3

Ballycastle v Moygownagh – 17th of October – 1 pm – Lacken

Shrule Glencorrib v Eastern Gaels – 17th of October – 1 pm –  Garrymore

Group 4

Islandeady v Ballycroy – 16th of October – 4 pm – Islandeady

Killala v Bye

Mayo GAA Round 3 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here