Mayo GAA Round 3 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship
The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with round 3 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.
Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Round 1
Group 1
Ballintubber v Claremorris – 17th of October – 2 pm – Hollymount
Davitts v Ballina Stephenites – 17th of October – 2 pm – Fr O’Hara Park
Group 2
Belmullet v Aghamore – 16th of October – 2 pm – James Stephens Park, Ballina
Knockmore v Charlestown Sarsfields – 16th of October – 2 pm – Breaffy
Group 3
Ballaghaderreen v Castlebar Mitchels – 15th of October – 8 pm – Aghamore
Balla v Westport – 16th of October – 2 pm – Crossmolina GAA Club
Group 4
Garrymore v Breaffy – 16th of October – 8 pm – Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence
The Neale v Kiltane – 17th of October – 2 pm – Munnelly Park
Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Parke v Swinford – 16th of October – 2 pm – Kiltimagh GAA Club
Bohola Moy Davitts v Bonniconlon – 17th of October – 12 pm – Parke GAA Pitch
Group 2
Hollymount-Carramore v Burrishoole – 16th of October – 3 pm – Ray Prendergast Memorial Park
Mayo Gaels v Lahardane – 17th of October – 2 pm – Westport
Group 3
Ardnaree v Kilmaine – 17th of October – 1 pm – Robert McCallion Memorial Pitch
Kiltimagh v Louisburgh – 17th of October – 1 pm – Knockmore GAA Club
Group 4
Ballyhaunis v Castlebar Mitchels – 17th of October – 12 pm – Davitts GAA Club
Ballinrobe v Crossmolina Deel Rovers – 17th of October – 3 pm – Balla GAA Club
TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
Group 1
Ardagh v Kilmeena – 17th of October – 3 pm – McGovern Park
Tuar Mhic Eadaigh v Kilfian – 17th of October – 3 pm – Foxford
Group 2
Achill v Kilmovee – 16th of October – 4 pm – Achill
Cill Chomain v Bye
Group 3
Ballycastle v Moygownagh – 17th of October – 1 pm – Lacken
Shrule Glencorrib v Eastern Gaels – 17th of October – 1 pm – Garrymore
Group 4
Islandeady v Ballycroy – 16th of October – 4 pm – Islandeady
Killala v Bye
