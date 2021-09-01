Mayo GAA season ticket holders to be placed in All-Ireland draw

4 total views, 4 views today

Mayo GAA have announced that all season ticket holders from the 2020 season will be placed into a draw for a limited set number of tickets for the All-Ireland final on September 11th against Tyrone.

According to reports, the draw will take place by officials in Croke Park via the season ticket database from Mayo GAA.

It will also be extended to any and all adult members from clubs in Mayo and the standard season ticket holders from the 2020 season, with season ticket holders from Mayo reach approximately 3,000.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the set number of tickets made available to Mayo people will be around 500 tickets, with Mayo GAA admitting on the struggle via a statement;

“it would be impossible to allocate all members a ticket as it would further reduce the current club allocations by another 55% on top of the reductions enforced by reduced capacity.”

“Mayo GAA do recognise and appreciate the scale of support within the Season Ticket Group. While the current public health situation has made it very difficult to accommodate all fans wishing to attend the All Ireland Final, we are making every effort to spread the base of support to all who have supported Mayo in huge numbers over the years.”

There have been rumours that Croke Park will allow up to an increase from 40,000 people to a 75% full capacity for the All-Ireland SFC final between Mayo and Tyrone, but only to those who have been full vaccinated.

The draw is expected to be finished by Wednesday, September 1, with a time still unconfirmed for who will receive a ticket, for those who have been lucky enough to successfully secure a ticket, will be communicated by email.

