The inter-county football career of Jack McCaffrey could be coming to an end after news emerged on Saturday that he will not be part of the Dublin side who will be looking for a 6th All-Ireland title in a row.

The Sunday Independent report that the Clontarf club man’s decision isn’t related to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also not linked to his work on the frontline as a medical doctor. The Irish Independent also state that is more “a desire to take a break from the inter-county game”. Additionally the Independent say “There are strong indications” that McCaffrey may retire from inter-county football to focus on club football with Clontarf. Jack also took time out in 2016 when he travelled around Africa working with GOAL in Ethiopia. The flying wing back returned in 2017, however he ruptured his cruciate ligaments in that years All-Ireland Final against Mayo. However, he was back in 2018 where he helped Dublin to another All-Ireland title.

McCaffrey who is only 26, also helped Dublin to a historic five in a row in 2019. He put in a man of the match performance in the drawn game with Kerry where he scored 1-03. McCaffrey played little football throughout the league only making one appearance coming off the bench against Tyrone in Omagh on February 29th. As we know training for inter-county teams is not allowed until September 14th, with the games then starting in mid October. Dublin’s first championship game is not until November 8th where they will face Westmeath in Leinster.