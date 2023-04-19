Munster Football – Limerick v Clare – Preview, Stats & Team News

603 total views, 603 views today

The Munster football championship semi-final 2023 will be played between Clare and Limerick. The two teams met in last year’s Munster quarter-final, which Limerick won in a thrilling penalty shootout after the match finished level in extra time. The upcoming game promises to be an exciting encounter between two evenly matched teams.

Recent Championship Meetings:

The last five championship meetings between Clare and Limerick have been closely contested. In 2022, Limerick emerged victorious in the Munster quarter-final, winning 2-16 to 1-19 after a penalty shootout. Clare won the previous three meetings in 2018, 2017, and 2016, while in 2015, they won by a narrow margin of two points.

Current Form:

Limerick is yet to play in this year’s championship, while Clare beat Cork in the quarter-final by a point. This was their first victory over the Rebels in the championship since 1997. However, both teams were relegated from Division 2 this year. Clare won two out of seven games, while Limerick managed to draw one but lost six. They met in Round 7, where Clare emerged as comfortable winners, winning 2-18 to 0-9.

Munster Final Ambitions:

Clare will be looking to reach the Munster final for the first time since 2012. Meanwhile, Limerick was in the final last year and is aiming to reach successive finals for the first time since 2009/2010. The winners of this game will play either Kerry or Tipperary in the Munster final and secure a place in the group stages of the All Ireland

Team News for Limerick v Clare

We will have team news on Friday afternoon

Conclusion:

The Munster football championship semi-final 2023 between Clare and Limerick promises to be a closely contested encounter between two teams with similar form and ambitions. Both teams have won and lost games in the league, so it’s challenging to predict the outcome of this match. However, it’s a must-win game for both teams, and we can expect an exciting and intense battle for a place in the Munster final.

