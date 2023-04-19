Munster Football – Kerry v Tipperary – Preview, Stats & Team News

1,204 total views, 1,204 views today

The Munster football semi-final between Kerry and Tipperary promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Kerry, one of the most successful counties in Gaelic football history, are looking to continue their dominance in the province, while Tipperary will be hoping to spring a surprise and cause an upset.

Recent Meetings:

In their last five championship meetings, Kerry have come out on top in each encounter, including their 2021 Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary by 11 points. However, Tipperary will take heart from the fact that they pushed Kerry close in the 2016 Munster final, losing by just seven points, and will be hoping to replicate that performance.

Kerry’s Recent Form:

Kerry have been the dominant force in Munster football for over a decade, losing only one Munster championship game in the last ten seasons. They finished fifth in Division 1 this year, winning three and losing four games. Despite not being at their dominant best, they will still be the favorites going into this game.

Tipperary’s Recent Form:

Tipperary, on the other hand, were relegated from Division 3 this year after a poor campaign, drawing one and losing six of seven games. Their form will be a concern for manager David Power, who will know that his team will have to produce a huge performance to have any chance of causing an upset.

History:

Tipperary will be hoping to create history by recording their first championship victory over Kerry since 1928 when they won a Munster semi-final clash by 1-7 to 2-3. It’s a long time since they’ve managed to beat their more illustrious neighbors, and they’ll be hoping that this could be their year. Bookies expect Kerry to win by 19pts.

Team News for Kerry v Tipperary

Teams will be announced on Friday afternoon.

The Winner:

The winners of this encounter will go on to play either Clare or Limerick in the Munster final on June 25. Despite Tipperary’s desire to cause an upset, it’s hard to see beyond a Kerry victory. They have the experience, the quality, and the pedigree to get the job done and book their place in yet another Munster final.

