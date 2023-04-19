1,207 total views, 1,207 views today

SLIGO FAVORED TO ADVANCE OVER NEW YORK IN CONNACHT FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL

In what promises to be a thrilling Connacht Football semi-final, Sligo and New York are set to square off for the second consecutive year. The match will take place at Gaelic Park, New York on Sunday, April 23rd.

Sligo head into the game as firm favourites after an impressive win over London in the quarter-finals. They will be hoping to build on their strong performance and advance to the Connacht final for the first time since 2015.

NEW YORK HOPING TO SPRING AN UPSET

New York, on the other hand, will be hoping to upset the odds and reach their first-ever Connacht final. They come into the game on the back of a hard-fought win over Leitrim, which they clinched on penalties after the game ended in a draw.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD FAVOURS SLIGO

Sligo has a dominant head-to-head record against New York, having won all previous meetings in the championship. Last year, they beat New York in a closely contested quarter-final clash by four points, and they will be confident of repeating that feat this year.

A LOOK AT THE TWO TEAMS

Sligo has a talented squad, with the likes of Niall Murphy and Paddy O’Connor expected to lead the charge for them. They will also be boosted by the return of veteran midfielder Paul Kilcoyne.

New York, meanwhile, will be hoping that their star forward, Conor McGraynor, can replicate his impressive performance from the quarter-finals. They will also be relying on the experience of players like Brendan Quigley and Tom Cunniffe to guide them to victory.

CONCLUSION & PREDICTION

The stage is set for what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two closely matched teams. While Sligo is the clear favourite, New York will be hoping to spring a surprise and advance to their first-ever Connacht final. Bookies expect Sligo to win by 8pts

Team News for Sligo v New York

We will have both teams on Friday afternoon.

Who is up next?

The winner of this game will play Galway or Roscommon in the Connacht final on May 7th.

