Munster Football Preview: Tipperary v Kerry – Live Scores, Starting Team News, Betting

The match will be televised on Sky Sports at 19:00 from the Semple Stadium on Saturday, 10th July.

Tipperary had a historic year last season becoming the Munster champions after beating Cork in the final. That form has not replicated itself this year with very disappointing results in the league.

After losing to Limerick, Offaly, and Longford they were relegated from Roinn 3. Their only hope is that Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney can find their form in front of the goal.

On the other hand, Kerry has been in immaculate form especially after easing past Clare in the Munster quarter-final. In the league, they were the only team that could compete with reigning champions Dublin as they shared the title.

David Clifford will be one of the biggest presences on the pitch this weekend, they are a reason why he is still the favorite to win player of the year.

The last meeting of these two teams was in the 2016 Munster final which Kerry comfortably won.

Predicted Starting 15

Tipperary

E Comerford (GK); S O’Connell, A Campbell, C O’Shaughnessy; P Looram, K Fahey, D Brennan; S O’Brien, P Feehan; C Bowe, J Kennedy, E Maloney; M Quinlivan, C Sweeney, P Ryan.

Kerry

Fitzgibbon (GK); B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, G. Crowley, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor, S. O’Brien; S. O’Shea, P. Geaney; D. Clifford, D. Moynihan, P. Clifford.

Betting

Tipperary have been given little to no chance by the bookies with odds of 16/1 to win

A Draw is even less likely with odds of 33/1.

Kerry is certain to win in the bookmakers’ eyes with odds of 1/100.

Score Prediction

No matter how much the romantic in me wants to see Tipperary shock the Munster football championship once again, it is hard not to look at the facts.

This Kerry team and tactically and physically a better side by a long way and that will probably show in the score line. Expect this game to end with a similar score line to the 2016 final with Kerry sauntering their way to a victory.

