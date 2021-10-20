Richie O’Neill joins Shefflin in Galway as coach and selector

1 total views, 1 views today

Former Kilkenny hurler Richie O’Neill will join Henry Shefflin in Galway as a coach and selector of the county’s senior hurlers.

Shefflin was confirmed as the new manager of the side by Galway GAA on Wednesday evening.

The duo have joined the inter-county side on a three-year term with a review expected at the end of the second year.

The rest of the new Galway backroom will be finalised in the coming weeks following the appointments of Shefflin and O’Neill.

Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway Senior Hurling Manager. Statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/qR0sbTE7F1 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) October 20, 2021

“Managing the Galway Senior Hurlers presents a unique opportunity, and we relish the exciting challenge ahead as we begin the journey,” Shefflin said in the statement released by Galway GAA.

“We look forward to working with the players, the county board, and the wider Galway GAA community over the coming years.”

King Henry won 10 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles during his playing career with the Cats and complemented that with 13 Leinster triumphs, six National Hurling League titles and 11 All-Stars.

Shefflin also won three All-Ireland titles with the club in a 20-year playing career that saw him pick up another six Kilkenny titles and four more provincial crowns.

He also won two Fitzgibbon Cups in his five years with the Waterford IT hurling team.

Richie O’Neill played alongside Shefflin during Kilkenny’s golden era and was part of his backroom at Ballyhale Shamrocks, where the pair led the side to Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland glory in the space of two years.

The club went 17 games undefeated in a period that saw them reach the pinnacle of club hurling twice.

O’Neill also has been involved with the Kilkenny intermediate side in the past while Shefflin has most recently been in charge of Thomastown.

“The appointment of Henry Shefflin to lead our flagship team underpins both our immediate ambition for Galway hurling as well as a commitment to building a sustainable pathway for our young hurlers.

“This will be followed by the appointment of our U20 and Minor Management teams, as well as the Head of our newly constituted Adult Development Squad for 2022.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com