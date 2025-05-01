The 2025 GAA Rounders All-Ireland Championship swings into action this May Bank Holiday weekend, as clubs across Ireland begin their pursuit of All-Ireland glory.

The Intermediate and Junior grades take centre stage across Sunday and Monday, with a full list of fixtures scheduled. Meanwhile, the Senior Championships are set to begin the following weekend, on Saturday, 11th May, with Ireland’s elite Rounders teams preparing to enter the fray.

Action Begins on Sunday, 4th May

Sunday brings a packed programme of fixtures, with twelve matches across Intermediate and Junior levels. Emo GAA will be a hub of activity, hosting three games involving their Ladies, Mixed, and Men’s sides. They welcome Carrickmacross Emmets, Na Fianna, and Dublin Metropolitans in what promises to be an exciting day for Laois supporters.

Further west, Kilmeena face Michael Glavey’s in a Connacht Intermediate Ladies showdown, while a number of Junior Ladies matches take place across Wexford, Longford, and Carlow.

In the Junior Mixed competition, Mayo Gaels meet Garrymore in an all-Mayo tie, while Kilmeena vs Ballinagore is set for a neutral venue at Michael Glavey’s. Naomh Trea and Wolfe Tones round out the Sunday slate with an Ulster clash in Derry.

Bank Holiday Monday Triple-Header in Myshall

Monday, 5th May, belongs to Myshall, as the Carlow club hosts three games in a row against Wexford’s Gusserane. Their Junior Ladies, Mixed, and Men’s teams all take the field in what’s shaping up to be a strong test of depth and consistency early in the campaign.

Notably, no Munster-based teams are in action this weekend, but fans can expect them to feature prominently in later rounds.

Senior Championships Begin May 11th

While the spotlight is on Junior and Intermediate Rounders this weekend, attention will soon turn to the top tier. The Senior Ladies, Men’s, and Mixed Championships begin on Saturday, 11th May, with defending champions and title hopefuls ready to get their seasons underway. Fixture details for the Senior grades will be announced shortly.

Full List of Fixtures – 4 & 5 May 2025

Sunday, 4 May 2025

Intermediate Ladies: Emo vs Carrickmacross Emmets (1pm) Kilmeena vs Michael Glavey’s (1.30pm)



Intermediate Mixed: Emo vs Na Fianna (11am)



Intermediate Men: Emo vs Dublin Metropolitans (3pm)



Junior Ladies: St. Martin’s vs Naomh Eanna (10am) Leighlinbridge vs Kilanerin Ballyfad (11am) Sean Connollys vs Drumhowan (11am) Castletown Liam Mellows vs Glynn Barntown (2pm)



Junior Mixed: Mayo Gaels vs Garrymore (11am) Kilmeena vs Ballinagore (12pm @ Michael Glavey’s) Naomh Trea vs Wolfe Tones (2.30pm)



Monday, 5 May 2025

Junior Ladies: Myshall vs Gusserane (12pm)



Junior Mixed: Myshall vs Gusserane (2pm)



Junior Men: Myshall vs Gusserane (4pm)



Stay Updated

With excitement building and new rivalries forming, the 2025 Rounders season promises to deliver another year of competitive action across all levels. Follow SportsNewsIRELAND for weekly reports, results, and exclusive insights throughout the championship campaign.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com