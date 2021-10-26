St Eunan’s and Setanta to contest third Donegal SHC final in a row

7 total views, 7 views today

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final will take place this weekend on Saturday, October 30th and will feature St Eunan’s and Setanta once again.

The match will be played the home ground of Eunan’s, O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

This will be the third year in a row that the two sides will play each other in the final stage of the county championship.

Setanta are looking to continue their period of dominance in Donegal and stamp out the threat Of Eunan’s once again.

The challengers to their crown are hoping that it will be third time lucky as they aim to win their first Donegal senior title since 1972.

The pair earned the right to another rematch after wins over Burt and Buncrana respectively.

Eunan’s beat the record-holders by five points to progress to the final stage to the despair of Burt’s players and staff.

Burt have not reached the final since 2018 and are the last side to beat Setanta in the final, winning their 39th title by two goals.

Setanta brushed aside Buncrana, who could not match their intensity and tempo as they fell to a 20-point loss in Letterkenny.

The defending champions have won all six of their games in this year’s county hurling championship and are yet to see a side they face stay within ten points of them.

The Killygordon club have also only conceded 72 points after six games – an average of 12 points conceded per game.

Eunan’s are another high-scoring side but their defence allowed over 100 points in the round-robin games.

They will need to show that they have improved that facet of their game enough to stop Setanta’s attack from putting a cricket score past them.

Before the senior final, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Dungloe will contest the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal junior hurling championship.

Fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports Senior and Junior Hurling Finals

Saturday, Oct 30th, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Aodh Ruadh v An Clochán Liath, 13:30, James Callaghan

Saturday Oct 30th, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Ádhamhnáin v Setanta, 15:30, Aidan McAleer.

