The History of GAA Rounders: List of All-Ireland winning teams
GAA Rounders, one of the four official Gaelic games, holds a unique place in Irish sporting culture. While it may not enjoy the same level of exposure as its siblings—Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie—it has a rich history and a dedicated community of players and supporters.
Origins and Growth of GAA Rounders
Rounders has been played in Ireland for centuries, with some references tracing the game back to ancient times. However, its formal organization under the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) began in the late 19th century. The game combines elements of baseball and cricket and has carved out its own niche within the GAA’s activities. It is a game that emphasises skill, strategy, and teamwork, and it continues to thrive in communities across Ireland. It has seen an explosion in new numbers of teams playing and clubs formed. There are now intermediate and junior championships taking place over the three categories.
The structure of GAA Rounders includes competitions in three main categories: Mixed, Men, and Ladies. Each year, teams from various counties compete for the All-Ireland titles, with the best teams earning a spot on the prestigious Roll of Honour.
Notable Achievements and Records
Over the decades, certain counties and clubs have dominated the GAA Rounders landscape, achieving remarkable success and securing multiple titles.
Erin’s Own (Antrim)
This club was particularly dominant in the early years of GAA Rounders, especially in the Ladies’ category, where they secured a string of titles from 1970 to 1981. Their consistent performance set a high standard for other teams.
Lakelands (Dublin)/Castlebar (Mayo)
The Lakelands club made a significant impact in the Men’s category during the 1980s, winning several consecutive titles from 1983 to 1986. Castlebar won five in a row ladies titles, unfortunately neither entered a team in the 2024 All-Ireland championship. Hopefully with the renewed growth in the sport both teams will be resurrected soon.
Erne Eagles (Cavan)
One of the most successful clubs in the history of GAA Rounders, the Erne Eagles have a particularly impressive record, with numerous titles in both the Mixed and Men’s categories from the late 1990s through the 2020s. Their dominance is highlighted by their back-to-back victories, especially in the Mixed category, where they reigned supreme for several years.
The Heath (Laois)
Another powerhouse in the Mixed category, The Heath secured titles in 2011, 2013, and 2015-2018. Their repeated successes illustrate their consistent excellence and contribution to the sport.
Breaffy (Mayo)
Breaffy has also been a formidable force in the Ladies’ category, securing multiple titles across different decades, including their most recent victory in 2023.
Additional Interesting Stats
- Most Titles in a Single Category: Erne Eagles (Cavan) hold the record for the most titles in the Mixed category, with a total of 11 All-Ireland victories.
- Longest Winning Streak: Erin’s Own (Antrim) Ladies’ team achieved the longest consecutive winning streak, securing 12 titles from 1970 to 1981.
- County with Most All-Ireland Titles: Cavan, driven by the success of Erne Eagles, leads with 23 All-Ireland titles across all categories.
- First Club to Win All Three Categories: Erne Eagles (Cavan) were the first club to have won the Mixed, Men’s, and Ladies’ All-Ireland titles, achieving this unique triple crown. The Heath and Limekiln have also won all three titles
- Most Recent Winners: In 2023, The Heath (Laois) won the Mixed category, Carrickmacross (Monaghan) won the Men’s, and Breaffy (Mayo) secured the Ladies’ title.
The Roll of Honour
The Roll of Honour serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of GAA Rounders. It records the champions across all categories from the inception of the All-Ireland competitions, showcasing the rich history and competitive nature of the sport.
|Year
|Mixed
|Men
|Ladies
|1970
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1971
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1972
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1973
|Nm.Mhuire (Dublin)
|Nm.Mhuire (Dublin)
|1974
|Nm.Mhuire (Dublin)
|St. Ita’s (Derry)
|1975
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1976
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1977
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1978
|Magherafelt (Derry)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1979
|Arravale Rovers (Tipperary)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1980
|Plunketts Pomeroy (Tyrone)
|St. Ergnat’s (Antrim)
|1981
|Nm. Mhuire (Dublin)
|Donagh (Monaghan)
|1982
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|1983
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Donagh (Monaghan)
|1984
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Kildress/Cookstown (Tyrone)
|1985
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Scrin (Meath)
|1986
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|Lakelands (Dublin)
|1987
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1988
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|1989
|Syndodgers (Clare)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1990
|Syndodgers (Clare)
|Erin’s Own (Antrim)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1991
|Meruve/Ballybane (Galway)
|Breaffy (Mayo)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1992
|Meruve/Ballybane (Galway)
|Breaffy (Mayo)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1993
|Clarecastle (Clare)
|Breaffy (Mayo)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1994
|Clarecastle (Clare)
|Clarecastle (Clare)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|1995
|Nm. Míchil (Derry)
|Nm. Míchil (Derry)
|Rathdowney (Laois)
|1996
|Rathdowney (Laois)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Rathdowney (Laois)
|1997
|Rathdowney (Laois)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|1998
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|1999
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2000
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2001
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2002
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Castlebar (Mayo)
|2003
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2004
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2005
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|St. Clares (Carlow)
|2006
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|St. Clares (Carlow)
|2007
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|2008
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|2009
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|2010
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|2011
|The Heath (Laois)
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|2012
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2013
|The Heath (Laois)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2014
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|Limekiln (Dublin)
|Bagnaelstown (Carlow)
|2015
|The Heath (Laois)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Glynn/Barntown (Wexford)
|2016
|The Heath (Laois)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Glynn/Barntown (Wexford)
|2017
|The Heath (Laois)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Glynn/Barntown (Wexford)
|2018
|The Heath (Laois)
|The Heath (Laois)
|Glynn/Barntown (Wexford)
|2019
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Glynn/Barntown (Wexford)
|2020
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|2021
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Adamstown (Wexford)
|2022
|Cuchulainn (Carlow)
|Erne Eagles (Cavan)
|Breaffy GAA (Mayo)
|2023
|The Heath (Laois)
|Carrickmacross (Monaghan)
|Breaffy (Mayo) s)