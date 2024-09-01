The History of GAA Rounders: List of All-Ireland winning teams

GAA Rounders, one of the four official Gaelic games, holds a unique place in Irish sporting culture. While it may not enjoy the same level of exposure as its siblings—Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie—it has a rich history and a dedicated community of players and supporters.

Origins and Growth of GAA Rounders

Rounders has been played in Ireland for centuries, with some references tracing the game back to ancient times. However, its formal organization under the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) began in the late 19th century. The game combines elements of baseball and cricket and has carved out its own niche within the GAA’s activities. It is a game that emphasises skill, strategy, and teamwork, and it continues to thrive in communities across Ireland. It has seen an explosion in new numbers of teams playing and clubs formed. There are now intermediate and junior championships taking place over the three categories.

The structure of GAA Rounders includes competitions in three main categories: Mixed, Men, and Ladies. Each year, teams from various counties compete for the All-Ireland titles, with the best teams earning a spot on the prestigious Roll of Honour.

Notable Achievements and Records

Over the decades, certain counties and clubs have dominated the GAA Rounders landscape, achieving remarkable success and securing multiple titles.

Erin’s Own (Antrim)

This club was particularly dominant in the early years of GAA Rounders, especially in the Ladies’ category, where they secured a string of titles from 1970 to 1981. Their consistent performance set a high standard for other teams.

Lakelands (Dublin)/Castlebar (Mayo)

The Lakelands club made a significant impact in the Men’s category during the 1980s, winning several consecutive titles from 1983 to 1986. Castlebar won five in a row ladies titles, unfortunately neither entered a team in the 2024 All-Ireland championship. Hopefully with the renewed growth in the sport both teams will be resurrected soon.

Erne Eagles (Cavan)

One of the most successful clubs in the history of GAA Rounders, the Erne Eagles have a particularly impressive record, with numerous titles in both the Mixed and Men’s categories from the late 1990s through the 2020s. Their dominance is highlighted by their back-to-back victories, especially in the Mixed category, where they reigned supreme for several years.

The Heath (Laois)

Another powerhouse in the Mixed category, The Heath secured titles in 2011, 2013, and 2015-2018. Their repeated successes illustrate their consistent excellence and contribution to the sport.

Breaffy (Mayo)

Breaffy has also been a formidable force in the Ladies’ category, securing multiple titles across different decades, including their most recent victory in 2023.

Additional Interesting Stats

Most Titles in a Single Category: Erne Eagles (Cavan) hold the record for the most titles in the Mixed category, with a total of 11 All-Ireland victories.

Longest Winning Streak: Erin's Own (Antrim) Ladies' team achieved the longest consecutive winning streak, securing 12 titles from 1970 to 1981.

County with Most All-Ireland Titles: Cavan, driven by the success of Erne Eagles, leads with 23 All-Ireland titles across all categories.

First Club to Win All Three Categories: Erne Eagles (Cavan) were the first club to have won the Mixed, Men's, and Ladies' All-Ireland titles, achieving this unique triple crown. The Heath and Limekiln have also won all three titles

Most Recent Winners: In 2023, The Heath (Laois) won the Mixed category, Carrickmacross (Monaghan) won the Men's, and Breaffy (Mayo) secured the Ladies' title.

The Roll of Honour

The Roll of Honour serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of GAA Rounders. It records the champions across all categories from the inception of the All-Ireland competitions, showcasing the rich history and competitive nature of the sport.

Year Mixed Men Ladies 1970 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1971 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1972 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1973 Nm.Mhuire (Dublin) Nm.Mhuire (Dublin) 1974 Nm.Mhuire (Dublin) St. Ita’s (Derry) 1975 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1976 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1977 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1978 Magherafelt (Derry) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1979 Arravale Rovers (Tipperary) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1980 Plunketts Pomeroy (Tyrone) St. Ergnat’s (Antrim) 1981 Nm. Mhuire (Dublin) Donagh (Monaghan) 1982 Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) 1983 Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) Donagh (Monaghan) 1984 Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) Kildress/Cookstown (Tyrone) 1985 Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) Scrin (Meath) 1986 Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) Lakelands (Dublin) 1987 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1988 Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) Erin’s Own (Antrim) 1989 Syndodgers (Clare) Erin’s Own (Antrim) Castlebar (Mayo) 1990 Syndodgers (Clare) Erin’s Own (Antrim) Castlebar (Mayo) 1991 Meruve/Ballybane (Galway) Breaffy (Mayo) Castlebar (Mayo) 1992 Meruve/Ballybane (Galway) Breaffy (Mayo) Castlebar (Mayo) 1993 Clarecastle (Clare) Breaffy (Mayo) Castlebar (Mayo) 1994 Clarecastle (Clare) Clarecastle (Clare) Castlebar (Mayo) 1995 Nm. Míchil (Derry) Nm. Míchil (Derry) Rathdowney (Laois) 1996 Rathdowney (Laois) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Rathdowney (Laois) 1997 Rathdowney (Laois) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 1998 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 1999 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2000 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2001 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2002 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Cuchulainn (Carlow) Castlebar (Mayo) 2003 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Cuchulainn (Carlow) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2004 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Cuchulainn (Carlow) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2005 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Erne Eagles (Cavan) St. Clares (Carlow) 2006 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Erne Eagles (Cavan) St. Clares (Carlow) 2007 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) 2008 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) 2009 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) 2010 Limekiln (Dublin) Limekiln (Dublin) Limekiln (Dublin) 2011 The Heath (Laois) Limekiln (Dublin) Erne Eagles (Cavan) 2012 Limekiln (Dublin) The Heath (Laois) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2013 The Heath (Laois) The Heath (Laois) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2014 Limekiln (Dublin) Limekiln (Dublin) Bagnaelstown (Carlow) 2015 The Heath (Laois) The Heath (Laois) Glynn/Barntown (Wexford) 2016 The Heath (Laois) The Heath (Laois) Glynn/Barntown (Wexford) 2017 The Heath (Laois) The Heath (Laois) Glynn/Barntown (Wexford) 2018 The Heath (Laois) The Heath (Laois) Glynn/Barntown (Wexford) 2019 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Glynn/Barntown (Wexford) 2020 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) 2021 Erne Eagles (Cavan) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Adamstown (Wexford) 2022 Cuchulainn (Carlow) Erne Eagles (Cavan) Breaffy GAA (Mayo) 2023 The Heath (Laois) Carrickmacross (Monaghan) Breaffy (Mayo) s)

