Tom Flynn joins the list of Galway footballers not available this season

Tom Flynn has joined a growing list of Galway footballers who are not making themselves available this season.

With the possibility of only three league games that include matches against Dublin, Kerry, and Roscommon and maybe only a couple of championship matches it’s not a surprise that players are finding it hard to commit.

Michael Daly, Ian Burke, Fiontán Ó Curraoin had already announced they would no longer be involved and Gareth Bradshaw has retired.

There has been some good news for Galway fans with the news Moycullen’s Peter Cooke has returned home and is part of the panel.

Galway Footballers Homepage We understand Tom Flynn has informed the Galway management that he is unable to commit to the squad for the coming season. 2020 was Tom Flynn’s 10th season with the Galway Senior Football squad. Between league & championship, Flynn has made 89 appearances for Galway, since making his Senior debut back in 2011. Flynn has made 50 appearances in the league (37 starts & 13 sub apps), scoring 2-09. In the championship, Flynn has made 39 appearances (33 starts & 6 sub apps) for the Galway seniors, scoring 3-05.

The St. Mary’s GAA Club Athenry clubman made his 50th NFL appearance for Galway last October in the final round against All-Ireland champions Dublin.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com