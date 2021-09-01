Tomás Ó Sé Joins Offaly Backroom As Maughan Retains Top Job

6 total views, 6 views today

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé has joined the Offaly senior football backroom as a selector for the 2022 season.

Ó Sé will be part of the coaching staff for the side’s first year in Division Two of the Allianz Football League after six seasons in the third tier.

Head coach Maughan will stay on with the side for the upcoming season, having already spent three years in charge of the Faithful County.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan confirmed the news to RTE Sport this morning.

“It’s a huge boost and we are delighted,” Duignan said. “We have been speaking to Tomas in the last few weeks. John Maughan already has a very strong management team in place and Tomás coming on board will add to it.

“Tomás is involved with the Glanmire team in Cork and he will be fully committed to them for this season. We look forward to him coming on board with us after that.

“He is one of the greats and as a player he was always one I was most impressed with. I always had great regard for him and we are good friends. He will be a big addition.”

Ó Sé was part of a golden generation of Kerry players in the 2000’s that won five All-Ireland’s in the decade.

The wing-back, who played for An Ghaeltacht during his inter-county career, collected five All Stars in Kerry’s green and gold and was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2009 before hanging up his boots in 2013.

He is lauded by many as one of the best wing-backs of all time and one of the best players to ever play the sport.

With the 43-year-old in its ranks, Offaly will make its first foray into the top 16 of league football in 16 years after achieving promotion following their Division Three semi-final win over Fermanagh.

Ó Sé will have the chance to introduce members of the All-Ireland winning Offaly U20 side to the senior level of Gaelic football during his tenure.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com