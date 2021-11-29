Two Ulster SFC quarter-finals to be broadcast live on TV this weekend

8 total views, 8 views today

Two of the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals set to take place this weekend will be shown live on television.

On Saturday evening at 6 pm, Cavan champions Ramor United will host the reigning Ulster champions Kilcoo, who won the last instalment of the competition in 2019 and are aiming to defend their title – the match will be shown live on RTÉ.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:15 pm, preliminary round victors Glen will welcome 2018 finalists Scotstown to Derry in their second-ever Ulster championship game – this match will be broadcast on TG4.

The two matches share their spotlight with the Leinster senior showdown between Kilmacud Crokes and Wolfe Tones, which will take place before Malachy O’Rourke’s Derry champions welcome a Monaghan side to Watty Graham Park.

Cavan champions Ramor United earned their spot in the Ulster quarter-finals after beating rivals Gowna in a replay.

Their opponents almost stole the Oliver Plunkett Cup from them at the death in the first fixture but Ramor made no mistake in the replay to get their hands on the trophy for the first time in five years.

Kilcoo came out on top in Down for the third year in a row to earn the match-up against Ramor.

The Magpies held off a late comeback charge from Burren to take the crown for the fifth time in six years.

Glen beat Donegal’s victors, St Eunan’s to get to the quarter-final after a first-ever Derry senior football triumph.

Led by former Monaghan inter-county boss Malachy O’Rourke, the team are flying in the club championship this year and could upset the natural order.

Scotstown won their 21st Mick Duffy Cup when they defeated Truagh in the Monaghan county final – a feat they achieved in their ninth county final in a row (record: 7W 2L).

They retained the cup after their 2020 victory and will aim for the Ulster title now, with O’Rourke and co. standing in their way at the first hurdle.

Two other Ulster senior football matches will take place this weekend – Tyrone champions Dromore face Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh while Kickhams of Creggan, Antrim will battle it out with Armagh outfit Clann Éireann.

