Tyrone SFC semi-finals – Previews, Where To Watch

The LCC Tyrone Senior Football Championship semi-finals will take place this weekend as four teams – Dromore, Errigal Ciaran, Trillick and Coalisland Na Fianna – look to book their places in the county final.

Dromore and Trillick will go head-to-head in the first of two Tyrone senior semi-finals when they meet at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday, October 30 at 7:15 pm.

Errigal Ciaran and Coalisland Na Fianna will battle it out to determine who gets the right to face the winner of Saturday’s semi-final in Pomeroy on Sunday, October 31 at 2:45 pm.

Both games are part of double-headers with the two Tyrone intermediate football semi-finals.

Owen Roe O’Neills will take on Gortin St Patrick’s in the first intermediate semi-final which will take place prior to the match between Dromore and Trillick in Omagh at 4:45 pm.

Rock St Patrick’s and Moortown St Malachy’s will play the second intermediate match-up of the weekend previous to the showdown between Errgial Ciaran and Coalisland Na Fianna in Pomeroy at 12:30 pm.

Dromore v Trillick

Trillick are aiming for a third final appearance in a row and a second Tyrone SFC title in three years but Dromore, who are searching for their first O’Neill Cup triumph in a decade, stand in their way.

The two sides come into this year’s semi-final after winning their two previous games each.

Dromore beat holders Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s by four points to set up a date with Eglish St Patrick’s.

The three-time Tyrone senior football champions squeezed into the semi-final after beating Eglish by two points.

Trillick, on the other hand, have won both their games with no absence of attacking intent, scoring three goals in each.

They defeated Galbally Pearses by five points, courtesy of two second-half goals that sunk their opponents.

The club then decimated Killyclogher in a resounding quarter-final victory to move into the final four.

A 14-point win with three more goals sent a statement of intent to the other three sides still in the competition.

Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland Na Fianna

Errigal Ciaran, who beat Dromore in the 2012 final, are on the hunt for their first county championship victory since then, and face 2018 winners Coalisland Na Fianna in the process.

2019 finalists Errigal Ciaran have posted two impressive victories in this year’s instalment of the tournament.

A 14-point win over Clonoe O’Rahilly’s and an eight-point quarter-final triumph against Loughmacrory St Teresa’s has underlined the strength of their side this year, complemented by three goals in two games.

Coalisland Na Fianna took down Edendork in the first round in a seven-goal thriller and earned their semi-final spot in a nail-biter against Carrickmore.

The side have not had wins as convincing as those of their opponents and have conceded 11 more points than them.

Where To Watch

The match between Dromore and Trillick will be shown live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 7 pm on Saturday.

The second semi-final between Errgial Ciaran and Coalisland will be available to watch via live stream.

