Tyrone v Armagh – Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

In an exciting clash of Gaelic football powerhouses, Tyrone and Armagh will face off in a highly anticipated match in the championship.

Click for livescores for Tyrone v Armagh

Both teams have had varying fortunes in recent matches, setting the stage for an intriguing battle on the field. Let’s take a closer look at the teams and their performances leading up to this encounter.

Armagh’s Impressive Journey

Armagh enters this match with a strong run of form, displaying their prowess in the championship. They began their campaign with a convincing victory over Antrim in the preliminary round, followed by notable wins against Cavan and Down in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. Although they narrowly lost to Derry in the Ulster final, their resilience and ability to compete at a high level are evident. Armagh also secured a crucial victory over Westmeath in the All-Ireland Group 2 stage.

Key Scorers for Armagh

Armagh’s attacking prowess is highlighted by their key scorers. Conor Turbitt has been instrumental, contributing an impressive 1-15 to the team’s tally, including accurate free kicks and marks. Shane McPartlan follows closely with 1-5, showcasing his ability to find the back of the net. Rory Grugan has also been a reliable source of points, accumulating 0-10, primarily through successful free kicks.

Tyrone’s Mixed Championship Run

In contrast to Armagh’s strong performances, Tyrone has experienced a more turbulent championship campaign. Following their defeat against Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-final, they fell short against Galway in the All-Ireland Group 2 stage. However, it is worth noting that Tyrone emerged victorious in their encounter with Armagh during this year’s Allianz League, securing a narrow 0-18 to 0-16 win.

Key Scorers for Tyrone

Tyrone’s offensive efforts have been led by Darragh Canavan, who has been influential in front of the goal, contributing 1-7. Darren McCurry has also displayed his accuracy from free kicks, amassing 0-12. Mattie Donnelly’s contribution of 0-4 rounds out the key scorers for Tyrone.

Historical Rivalry and Previous Encounters

The match between Tyrone and Armagh carries a rich history, with 45 previous championship encounters. Armagh holds a slight advantage, having emerged victorious in 22 of these encounters, while Tyrone has won 17. The rivalry is further intensified by the fact that Armagh triumphed over Tyrone in last year’s qualifier tie by a margin of six points.

Starting teams for Tyrone v Armagh

Conclusion

As Tyrone and Armagh prepare to meet once again, both teams have shown their capabilities and determination on the championship stage. Armagh’s recent successes and their strong lineup of scorers make them a formidable opponent, while Tyrone will be eager to turn their championship fortunes around. With their previous encounter in the Allianz League resulting in a narrow win for Tyrone, this match promises to be a captivating battle between two highly skilled and competitive teams.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com