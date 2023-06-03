Dublin v Kildare – Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

Dublin and Kildare are set to clash once again in a highly anticipated championship match, marking their third meeting this year.

Dublin emerged victorious in both previous encounters, securing a narrow win in the Allianz League clash with a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-13, and edging past Kildare by two points (0-14 to 0-12) in the Leinster semi-final.

Championship 2023:

Dublin enters the match with an impressive track record in the championship. They dominated their opponents in the Leinster quarter-final, defeating Laois 4-30 to 2-9, and then proceeded to overcome Kildare in the semi-final by a slim margin. In the Leinster final, Dublin showcased their strength by overpowering Louth 5-21 to 0-15. Top scorers for Dublin include Con O’Callaghan with 1-15, Cormac Costello with 0-13, and Ciaran Kilkenny with 1-8.

Kildare, on the other hand, demonstrated resilience in their journey to the upcoming match. They secured a comfortable victory over Wicklow (1-17 to 0-10) in the Leinster quarter-final, but fell short against Dublin in the semi-final, losing by two points. Kildare also drew with Sligo (0-14 to 0-14) in the All-Ireland Group 3. Leading the scoring for Kildare are Paddy Woodgate with 1-10, Jack Robinson with 0-7, and Darragh Kirwan with 0-7.

Head-to-Head Battles:

Dublin has dominated their championship encounters with Kildare in recent years. In their last five meetings, Dublin emerged victorious on every occasion, including the Leinster semi-final clash earlier this year. Kildare, however, is eager to break the streak and secure their first championship win against Dublin since the 2000 Leinster final replay.

Notably, Kildare’s defense has proven resilient against Dublin in recent matches, keeping them goalless in three of their last four championship games. However, Kildare has struggled to find the back of the net themselves, scoring only five goals in their past nine championship encounters with Dublin. In contrast, Dublin has been prolific, netting a total of 19 goals during these clashes.

Overall, Dublin holds the upper hand in the historical championship meetings between the two teams, leading 40-13, with five matches ending in a draw.

Starting Teams for Dublin v Kildare

