Fermanagh clash against Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football quarter-final in Clones at 15:30 on Saturday 3rd July

This is expected to be an entertaining and passionate contest to start off the Ulster Football Championship.

Only 500 fans will be in attendance at this match, but BBC NI will also be showing the game for those of us at home.

Monaghan had a dower football league with the finishing last in the Division 1 North with two draws and no wins. This was at least boosted by not being relegated after narrowly beating Galway in June.

Fermanagh on the other hand had an average league in the Division 3 North finishing second behind Derry. They eventually lost in the semi-finals to Offaly not leaving them in the best place for this Championship.

Monaghan have won four of the last five meetings, with their last game in 2019 the Farney County winning with 1-10 to 1-6.

Jack McCarron is best known for striking the winner against Galway in the play-off semi-final. With this pedestal, he may now have a chance to shine for Monaghan.

Conor Corrigan is a strong midfield presence for Fermanagh. The young teacher caught many viewers’ eyes last year picking up some crucial winning points for his county.

Predicted teams

Monaghan

R Beggan (GK); D Ward, K McMenamin, R Wylie; K Duffy, C Boyle, K O’Connell; N Kearns, K Lavelle; M Bannigan, C McCarthy, R McAnespie; S O’Hanlon, J McCarron, C McManus.

Fermanagh

S McNally (GK); L Flanagan, K Connor, J Cassidy; K McDonnell, T Bogue, A Breen; S McGullion, E Donnelly; C Corrigan, J McMahon, J Largo Ellis; D Leonard, D McGurn (0-03), S Quigley

Betting

Monaghan, as expected, are the bookies’ heavy favorites with odds of 1/10.

A draw would be most unlikely with odds of 14/1.

The outside bet is Fermanagh with odds of 13/2 to win.

Prediction

Do not expect any great surprises in this tie. Monaghan is set as one of the heavy hitters in the Ulster Championship and this will be their warmup for bigger games.

Fermanagh will not give up and will continue to fight till the end but expect a final score-line with Monaghan winning by at least seven points.

