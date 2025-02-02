Video Highlights – Galway bounce back to stun Kilkenny with 3pt victory.



Galway 2-19 Kilkenny 1-19

After a humbling first-round defeat to Tipperary, Galway arrived at UPMC Nowlan Park under pressure. Kilkenny, fresh off a rare win in Ennis—their first in 16 years—had momentum on their side, and with manager Micheál Donoghue making nine changes to the starting lineup, it looked like a tall order for the Tribesmen to bridge the gap in just a week.

🚨 WATCH: FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS 🚨 A brilliant contest ends with Galway edging out Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League 👏 @KilkennyCLG 1-19@Galway_GAA 2-19#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/4kyGHlggHW — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 2, 2025

But Galway ripped up that script with a defiant and impressive display, effectively winning the game twice—once through their early dominance, which saw them build an eight-point lead, and again at the death when they withstood Kilkenny’s late surge to land the final four points in succession.

For much of the game, Galway controlled the midfield and dictated the tempo. Declan McLoughlin, one of Donoghue’s new selections, was central to their success. Fresh from scoring a late goal off the bench against Tipp, he opened his account early here, slipping the ball past Adrian Tallis at the near post in the third minute. By the time McLoughlin struck his second goal midway through the second half, Galway looked home and dry. But this is Kilkenny, and nothing is ever that straightforward.

Derek Lyng’s men mounted a characteristic fightback. Martin Keoghan carried over his stellar form from Cusack Park, firing over seven points from play, five of them in the first half. But Kilkenny’s attack was often one-dimensional, with Keoghan carrying the burden as Eoin Cody struggled to find his usual rhythm, and Paddy Deegan’s deployment in midfield failed to pay off as Cianán Fahy and Tom Monaghan dominated that sector.

Still, Kilkenny’s bench made an impact. Billy Ryan and Shane Walsh injected energy, and suddenly Galway, who had led 2-16 to 0-13 at one stage, were being reeled in. Darach Fahy pulled off a superb save to deny Cody once, but the Ballyhale attacker wasn’t to be denied a second time, blasting a goal into the corner to spark the loudest roar of the day from the 5,460-strong crowd.

It looked as if Kilkenny might complete a trademark smash-and-grab, but Galway showed their mettle. Two surging runs from Darren Morrissey earned crucial frees, both converted by Jason Flynn, before Conor Whelan stepped up with a booming point to seal the win.

Galway’s standout performers were evident across the field. Padraic Mannion and Gavin Lee were towers of strength in defence, contributing five points between them, while Monaghan’s three points from midfield ensured Galway had the platform to deliver quality ball forward. At the other end, Kilkenny’s defensive core—led by Huw Lawlor and David Blanchfield—worked tirelessly, but their attacking options lacked depth beyond Keoghan.

Had Kilkenny stolen it at the death, Lyng would have been satisfied with their position after two games. But for Donoghue and Galway, this was a statement win. They dug deep when it mattered and rebounded from last week’s setback in a manner that leaves this division finely balanced.

With lessons learned and momentum regained, Galway’s season is far from over—and with Kilkenny never far from a comeback, their paths may cross again when silverware is on the line.

