Buy Tickets and Hear the Preview: World Champion Darts Exhibition Comes to Galway

Darts enthusiasts in Galway, get ready! A thrilling night of world-class darts is set for Friday, 21st February, when three of the biggest stars in the sport land in the city for an unforgettable exhibition event. Taking place at Monroes Live on Dominic Street, this night promises excitement, skill, and entertainmentâ€”perfect for die-hard fans and casual viewers alike.

Headlining the event is Luke Humphries, the current World Number 1 and 2024 PDC World Champion. Known for his precision and dominance on the oche, Humphries will be joined by two other fan favourites: six-time major winner Johnny Clayton and the electrifying South African player Devon Petersen. Together, theyâ€™ll showcase their talents against local players, offering fans an up-close experience of the skill that defines the top level of the sport.

The most unimaginable feeling.. the NEW WORLD CHAMPION!! 🏆and world number 1 🥇this means more than anything to me. Thank you to all my family, friends, management, sponsors and followers for the support 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ELAroVN41d — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) January 4, 2024

This event is more than just a night of darts. It also serves as a fundraiser for Claddagh Watch, an organisation dedicated to promoting safety along Galwayâ€™s waterways. By attending, fans will not only witness spectacular darts action but also support an important cause in the local community.

Event organisers Hughie Oâ€™Donnell and Niall Wynne, along with Arthur Carr of Claddagh Watch, joined John in studio to preview the event. They promised an electric atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities for fans to get involved and interact with the players.

Don’t miss out tickets are expected to sell quickly! Whether you’re a dedicated darts fan or just looking for a fun night out for a good cause, this event is not to be missed.

Click to buy your tickets here to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind evening at Monroes Live.

