Wexford v Carlow takes place at 2pm on Sunday. The games takes place in Wexford Park. We have a preview of the game as well as teams and betting.

Preview

Wexford are in a good position here coming into this game. They currently sit second in Division 1B. They have played four games, winning three and losing one. The wins coming against Laois, Kilkenny and most recently Dublin. Davy Fitzgerald speaking after that game said, “It was probably one of the most frustrating games that I’ve ever been involved in,”. Fitzgerald will looks to players like Jack O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Ryan.

Carlow are staring down at relegation now. They have yet to win a game in Division 1B under Colm Bonnar. They have 4 losses from 4 games. They lost heavily to Kilkenny, Clare and Dublin. However, They lost out 0-15 to 0-14 against Laois. Carlow have good players in their side though with the likes of Marty Kavanagh, John Michael Nolan and Chris Nolan. These players will need to be at their best if Carlow are to come away with the win here.

Team News

Teams have yet to be announced.

Wexford: TBA

Carlow: TBA

Betting

Wexford are massive favourites here at odds of 1/50. Carlow are 12/1 to win. For me it’s a Wexford win and backing them -12 at 5/6 is the selection. There is no live coverage of Wexford v Carlow so be sure to check out our live match tracker.