243rd Epsom Derby

The 243rd staging of the Group One Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday 4th June will have a field of up to 18 runners.

Two supplementary entries were made this week, namely Godolphin’s Nations Pride and the Stan Moore-trained El Habeeb, both added to the line-up at a cost of £75,000.

Teofilo colt Nations Pride entered Cazoo Derby calculations when the seven-length winner of the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket on April 29th. He is joined stablemates Nahanni and Walk Of Stars as trainer Charlie Appleby aims for a third Derby success in five years following Masar in 2018 and Adayar 12 months ago.

Ante-post favourite Desert Crown will aim to give his trainer Michael Stoute a sixth Derby success, while Aidan O’Brien has Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age in the race, as he chases a record-extending ninth Derby victory.

The Cazoo Derby is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

4:30pm Cazoo Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

Changingoftheguard (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Desert Crown 3 9 2 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute

El Habeeb (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim Stan Moore

Eydon (IRE) 3 9 2 Prince A. A. Faisal Roger Varian

Glory Daze (IRE) 3 9 2 Glory Gold Partnership Andy Oliver Ireland

Grand Alliance (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs Susan Roy Charlie Fellowes

Hoo Ya Mal 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

Masekela (IRE) 3 9 2 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding Jason Watson

Nahanni 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Nations Pride (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Piz Badile (IRE) 3 9 2 Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Donnacha O’Brien Ireland Frankie Dettori

Royal Patronage (FR) 3 9 2 Highclere T’Bred Racing – Woodland Walk Charlie & Mark Johnston

Sonny Liston (IRE) 3 9 2 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – The Big Bear Charles Hills Tom Marquand

Star of India (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Stone Age (IRE) 3 9 2 Peter Brant/Mrs John Magnier/M Tabor Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Walk of Stars 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Westover 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

West Wind Blows (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford Jack Mitchell

