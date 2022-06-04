243rd Epsom Derby

1 total views, 1 views today
The 243rd staging of the Group One Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday 4th June will have a field of up to 18 runners.
Two supplementary entries were made this week, namely Godolphin’s Nations Pride and the Stan Moore-trained El Habeeb, both added to the line-up at a cost of £75,000.
Teofilo colt Nations Pride entered Cazoo Derby calculations when the seven-length winner of the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket on April 29th. He is joined stablemates Nahanni and Walk Of Stars as trainer Charlie Appleby aims for a third Derby success in five years following Masar in 2018 and Adayar 12 months ago.
Ante-post favourite Desert Crown will aim to give his trainer Michael Stoute a sixth Derby success, while Aidan O’Brien has Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age in the race, as he chases a record-extending ninth Derby victory.
The Cazoo Derby is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
4:30pm Cazoo Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y
Changingoftheguard (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Desert Crown 3 9 2 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute
El Habeeb (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim Stan Moore
Eydon (IRE) 3 9 2 Prince A. A. Faisal Roger Varian
Glory Daze (IRE) 3 9 2 Glory Gold Partnership Andy Oliver Ireland
Grand Alliance (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs Susan Roy Charlie Fellowes
Hoo Ya Mal 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding
Masekela (IRE) 3 9 2 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding Jason Watson
Nahanni 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Nations Pride (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Piz Badile (IRE) 3 9 2 Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Donnacha O’Brien Ireland Frankie Dettori
Royal Patronage (FR) 3 9 2 Highclere T’Bred Racing – Woodland Walk Charlie & Mark Johnston
Sonny Liston (IRE) 3 9 2 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – The Big Bear Charles Hills Tom Marquand
Star of India (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Stone Age (IRE) 3 9 2 Peter Brant/Mrs John Magnier/M Tabor Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Walk of Stars 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Westover 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
West Wind Blows (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford Jack Mitchell