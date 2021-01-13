25 entered for Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase

Twenty five horses have been entered for the €75,000 Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The Michael Winters-trained Chatham Street Lad, winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham a month ago, heads the entries. The Emmet Mullins’ Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle winner The Shunter is also aiming for the race.

Joseph O’Brien has Front View, successful in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse last month, among the current field. The Jessica Harrington-trained Impact Factor is also among the entries and will be bidding for a third Fairyhouse win.

Gordon Elliott has six horses still in the race, including Chosen Mate, winner of the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Willie Mullins has both Fan Des Blues and Pont Aven.

Quilixios among 17 entries in Hurdle

Saturday’s card will also feature the ITM Virtual Stallion Trail Hurdle for which Gordon Elliott has entered Quilixios. He was an impressive winner at both Punchestown and Down Royal and heads a list of 17 entries.

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, said:

“We are delighted to have another very exciting Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase on a great day’s racing at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Impact Factor was an impressive course and distance winner in the Easyfix Handicap Chase in November. Chatham Street Lad will be bidding to follow up on his Cheltenham win for the popular Cork trainer Mick Winters.”

The going is currently heavy at Fairyhouse.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com