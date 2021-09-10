28-man squad named for pre-season friendly with London Irish

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

 4 total views,  4 views today

28-man squad named for pre-season friendly with London Irish

The Connacht squad to face London Irish in tomorrow’s pre-season friendly at The Sportsground has been named.

Bar the 200 spectators for Connacht’s clash with Glasgow Warriors last October, this game will be the first Pro team fixture to take place in front of Sportsground spectators since February 2020.

Athlone native Jack Carty captains the side from out-half with Kieran Marmion alongside him. There is a start at outside centre for new arrival Shayne Bolton who will be alongside Tom Daly. While John Porch, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Tiernan O’Halloran make up the back three.

The front row consists of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Jack Aungier, while Ultan Dillane comes into the second row for his first run-out of the season, starting alongside Oisin Dowling. A back row of Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle completes the starting lineup.

There are 13 replacements in all, including Academy player Ciaran Booth. Also on the bench, Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Niall Murray will have plenty to prove if given the opportunity.

28-man squad named for pre-season friendly with London Irish

Connacht Rugby Squad to face London Irish

Friday 10th September 2021, 5:30 pm @ The Sportsground

1. Jordan Duggan
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Jack Aungier
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
9. Kieran Marmion
10. Jack Carty (C)
11. John Porch
12. Tom Daly
13. Shayne Bolton
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
15. Tiernan O’Halloran

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Niall Murray
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Ciaran Booth
22. Jarrad Butler
23. Colm Reilly
24. Conor Fitzgerald
25. Sammy Arnold
26. Ben O’Donnell
27. Peter Sullivan
28. Oran McNulty

For more news and stories on all things Rugby, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here