30 runners declared for BoyleSports Irish Grand National

Latest Exhibition tops the 30 runners declared today for Easter Monday’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Instead of contesting Sunday’s Grade 1 The Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase, the eight-year-old will now run in the Easter Monday spectacular. Paul Nolan’s horse will carry top-weight of 11st 10lbs and will be joined in race by his stable companion Fitzhenry.

All 30 runners are in the handicap proper after the weights were raised 11lbs. The three reserves will only make the final line up if there are non-runners announced before 10am on Saturday.

Denise Foster will be represented by Coko Beach, Escaria Ten, Run Wild Fred and Roaring Bull. Champion trainer Willie Mullins has five contenders: Agusta Gold, Brahma Bull, Dragon D’Estruval, Robin De Carlow and Salsaretta.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Sempo will be joined in the line up by fellow Piltown hopes Home By The Lee, Top Moon and Mortal. Tom Mullins runs both Court Maid and Scoir Mear.

The Big Dog, trained by Peter Fahey, the Robbie Burns-trained Off You Go, Barry Connell’s Espanito Bello, the Denis Hogan-trained Moyhenna and the Ciaran Murphy-trained Enjoy D’Allen will also take their chance.

Tiger Roll not declared

Dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll is not among the declared runners. The Gigginstown Stud-owned horse will instead contest the Aintree Bowl next week in Liverpool

Commenting on the decision to skip the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, the sponsor’s Leon Blanche:

“We have given cash back to anyone who backed Tiger Roll this week. We are thrilled with the final list of entries.”

Latest Exhibition has taken over as marginal favourite at 6/1. It looks like a wide-open contest with a €400,000 prize fund up for grabs.

The ground at Fairyhouse is currently yielding with a mainly dry forecast, but selective watering has commenced.

TG4, RTÉ, Racing TV and ITV will show action from Fairyhouse over Easter weekend.

