Adrian Meronk wins Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet

Adrian Meronk has won the 2022 Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny.

Meronk, in his 65th DP World Tour event, is the first player from Poland to win on the Tour.

A final round of 66 gave him a three shot victory over opening day leader Ryan Fox of New Zealand, with Thriston Lawrence of South Africa a further shot back in third.

Fox had posted the clubhouse lead with a final round 64 but Meronk ensured his victory with an eagle on the par 5 seventeenth hole.

Meronk’s round included 5 birdies and an eagle while Fox had posted the round of the day with an eight under par score which included seven birdies and an eagle. Fox’s double bogey on the final hole however left the door open for Meronk who was playing a few groups behind him.

Another first for Meronk

Meronk is used to achieving firsts in his short career so far: he became the first player from Poland to secure a DP World Tour card when he graduated following a 2019 Challenge Tour campaign that included ten top ten finishes; he was the first male Polish player to compete in golf’s four Major Championships when he qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open; he was the first Polish player to win on the European Challenge Tour when he won the 2019 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort.

Today’s Horizon Irish Open win will see him move to sixth on the DP World Tour Rankings and could move as high as 61st in the Official World Golf Ranking – a career-best – when they are updated.

Shane Lowry ended the 2020 Horizon Irish Open as the leading Irish player. The Offaly man carded a final round 67 for a five under par round, leaving him in ninth place on -9, eight shots behind the winner.

