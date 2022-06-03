Aidan O’Brien is now most successful trainer in British Classics’ history

1 total views, 1 views today

Aidan O’Brien became the most successful trainer of all-time in the five British Classic races – the 1000 Guineas, 2000 Guineas, Oaks, Derby and St Leger – with the victory of Tuesday in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom this afternoon.

The daughter of Galileo out of Lilly Langtry moved the Ballydoyle trainer to 41 British Classic successes, one ahead of the record he previously shared John Scott, who saddled 40 Classic winners between 1827 and 1863.

O’Brien’s 41 Classic victories, however, have been achieved over just a 23 year period, with his first British Classic win coming with King Of Kings success in the 1998 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The County Wexford-born handler’s first Epsom Classic came via Shahtoush in the 1998 Oaks, while subsequent super sire, the late Galileo, provided the first of his record eight Derby victories in 2001.

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S 41 BRITISH CLASSIC WINNERS

1000 Guineas – (7 wins) – Virginia Waters (2005), Homecoming Queen (2012), Minding (2016), Winter (2017), Hermosa (2019), Love (2020), Mother Earth (2021)

2000 Guineas – (10 wins) – King of Kings (1998), Rock of Gibraltar (2002), Footstepsinthesand (2005), George Washington (2006), Henrythenavigator (2008), Camelot (2012), Gleneagles (2015), Churchill (2017), Saxon Warrior (2018), Magna Grecia (2019)

Cazoo Oaks – (10 wins) – Shahtoush (1998), Imagine (2001), Alexandrova (2006), Was (2012), Qualify (2015), Minding (2016), Forever Together (2018), Love (2020), Snowfall (2021), Tuesday (2022)

Cazoo Derby – (8) – Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017), Anthony Van Dyck (2019), Serpentine (2020)

St Leger – (6) – Milan (2001), Brian Boru (2003), Scorpion (2005), Leading Light (2013), Capri (2017), Kew Gardens (2018).

