Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Where to watch, Time, Betting

Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles against tricky Ukrainian specialist Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Joshua was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury to unify the Heavyweight division in what would have been the biggest fight in British boxing history this month, but due to the arbitration from Deontay Wilder, Fury will close off his rivalry with the Alabama boxer in their trilogy bout on October 9th.

His opponent, Oleksandr Usyk is an Olympic gold medallist (like Joshua) from London 2012. The 18-0 professional moved up from cruiserweight in 2019, defeating heavyweights Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora on his way to being set to fight Joshua.

Usyk will be Joshua’s toughest opponent to date, his footwork, movement and overall boxing ability is something Joshua has yet to face in his quest for heavyweight supremacy.

Joshua spoke on the fight with great enthusiasm;

“Look where we are now, Joshua versus Usyk, it’s probably bigger or just as big as [the Fury] fight,” added Joshua, who has won 24 of his 25 fights and insists he is taking nothing for granted.

“There’s a great Ukrainian following in boxing and in the UK and they will be out in force. There will be 50-60,000 Brits who will come out for the fight, it’s a fight with big interest.

“Even though it’s not Fury, it’s still a great fight. Even though it’s annoying, I’m glad I can still take on an opponent who makes me want to get up in the morning because I want to improve and get better.

“There’s a lot of talk about size, a good big guy beats a good little guy. If that’s the case why I am getting up in the morning to train? Why am I sitting in ice baths? Why I am passionate about it? Because I’m fighting a good guy.

“We’re still taking on a good fight and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

What TV channel is Anthony Joshua vs Usyk on?

TV subscribers in the UK and Republic of Ireland can buy the pay-per-view from Sky Sports Box Office. This fight will be available in more than 170 countries, including streaming services in the US such as DAZN (The Netflix of Sports)

How much will it cost?

The Sky Sports Box Office price is set at £24.95 (€29.00). After this fight, Anthony Joshua’s long-term broadcasting deal with Sky will end and he will become a free agent.

How to watch the fight in the UK/Ireland?

Sky subscribers can purchase the fight online, through their box or by calling 03442 410 888. If you’re calling from the Republic of Ireland, it’s 0818 220 225.

How to stream the fight?

You can stream the fight live using the Sky Sports Box Office App on mobile devices and online – order here.

The NOW TV Smart Stick or NOW TV box is also an option for fans wanting to order the fight.

What time does the fight start?

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the main event is scheduled to start before 11 pm. With the fighters ring walk to start at 10 pm.

Betting

Anthony Joshua: 4/11

Draw: 22/1

Oleksandr Usyk: 9/4

