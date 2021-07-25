Brendan Lawlor wins inaugural EDGA Cazoo Open

3 total views, 3 views today

Brendan Lawlor carded rounds of 70-76 to win the inaugural EDGA Cazoo Open at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales. The win is the second success at an EDGA European Tour event for the Co. Laois man.

Playing in the first of five 36-hole events forming the EDGA European Tour in 2021, Lawlor followed up his one under par opening round of 70 with a five over par round of 76.

The tournament featured eight of the top-ranked players on the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD). They competed on the same layout as the European Tour field is tackling at the Cazoo Open.

Lawlor, who has Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, finished ahead of Italy’s Tomasso Perrino for his second victory at an EDGA European Tour event. His maiden win came at the 2019 EDGA Scottish Open.

“An incredible week”

“It feels amazing,” said Lawlor. “It has been an incredible week. The hospitality and the course here at Celtic Manor has been amazing. To lift the trophy at the end of the week is just a pleasure, I’m delighted.

“The top EDGA players are competing and it’s hard to separate each other – whoever has a good day will win. We’re trying to get more and more people into the game and the European Tour has given us an amazing opportunity to promote the game on the world stage. It’s going to bring so many more people into the game and keep it moving forward.

“I enjoyed it. I’ve put a lot of work in; it was a long year stuck at home and I put a lot of work in hitting balls into a net. I kept myself ready because I knew we’d be back at some stage. It’s an honour playing courses like that. The fairways are lush, the tee boxes are lush. You have to blame yourself if you hit a bad shot, you can’t blame the course.”

The field of eight players will also take part in the ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational, which is being hosted by Lawlor, next week at Massereene Golf Club and Galgorm Castle in County Antrim. The event will run concurrently with the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management.

“I shot one under on the first day, basically off the back sticks, which is good shooting,” Lawlor added. “We can go out there and show we have game, and that’s the most important thing. That’s what people want to see. We had fans following me and Tomasso out there today, they loved to see it. I’m lost for words – it was a great week.”

EDGA Tour Schedule

After the ISPA HANDA World Disability Invitational presented by Brendan Lawlor, a new group of golfers taken from the WR4GD will participate in the EDGA Hero Open, at Fairmont St Andrews from August 7-8, and the EDGA Cazoo Classic, at London Golf Club from August 14-15.

The top four players from each group of two tournaments qualify for the returning EDGA Dubai Finale – the fifth and final EDGA European Tour event of 2021. This will be held alongside the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on Friday and Saturday, November 19-20.

Scoring for the remaining four EDGA tournaments will feature on the European Tour’s website and App for fans to follow, while the tournament world feed broadcast will also feature updates across the weekend, with the winners also part of the main prize-giving ceremonies.

Posn Player Score Points 1 Brendan LAWLOR 146 24 2 Tomasso PERRINO 153 18 3 Felix NORRMAN 160 14 4 Mike BROWNE 164 10 5 Kenny BONTZ 165 8 6 Daphne VAN HOUTEN 175 6 7 Ryan BRENDEN 176 4 8 Timo KLISCHAN 181 2

Remainder of the EDGA European Tour Schedule

ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational presented by Brendan Lawlor – Massereene and Galgorm Castle (July 31 – August 1)

– Massereene and Galgorm Castle (July 31 – August 1) EDGA Hero Open – Fairmont St Andrews (August 7-8)

– Fairmont St Andrews (August 7-8) EDGA Cazoo Classic – London Golf Club (August 14-15)

– London Golf Club (August 14-15) EDGA Dubai Finale – Jumeirah Golf Estates (November 19-20)

