Cheltenham winner Mount Ida to feature on Day 1 of Fairyhouse Easter Festival

Recent Cheltenham Festival winner Mount Ida is among the runners for the Listed Download The Boylesports App Mares Chase on day one of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Saturday.

The mare was successful in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase for Denise Foster and Jack Kennedy. This weekend she will face just four rivals. However, the Willie Mullins-trained Elimay may prove to be a big threat as she goes in search of another win.

Dual Fairyhouse winner Demi Plie lines up for Pádraig Roche. Cheltenham Festival’s leading trainer this year, Henry de Bromhead, will be represented by Abbey Magic and Zarkareva.

Big fields in handicap hurdles

A full field of 20 is set for the RYBO Handicap Hurdle. The Robbie Burns-trained Thosedaysaregone will carry top-weight in the contest. County Hurdle fourth Eclair De Beaufeu is one of four runners in the race for Denise Foster. Foveros and Rauille Buaille are among from Willie Mullins’ yard. The Henry de Bromhead-trained Hurricane Cliff and Gua Du Large are among the field.

The Timmy Hyde-trained On Eagles Wings leads the 20 runners in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final. He won the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at Naas on his most recent start. He will face the Robert Murphy-trained Darrens Hope, a winner at Limerick three weeks ago. Folcano, a course winner in February, is one of three runners for Denise Foster.

Party Central represents Foster in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Total Enjoyment Mares Flat Race for which 11 horses have been declared. Recent winners Derrylinda and Limerick Lace carry the hopes of Gavin Cromwell. Interestingly, Willie Mullins has Brooklynn Glory entered in the race, a horse that is closely linked in form with Party Central.

The three-day Easter Festival begins with the Boomerang.ie Maiden Hurdle where Noel Meade’s Mare Quimby will be among the leading fancies. Jury Duty and course winner Stand Up And Fight head the runners in the Frank & Teresa O’Reilly Memorial Hunters Chase. Leopardstown winner Super Citizen has his chance in the McCauley Pharmacy Ladies National Handicap Chase for Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan. Dual bumper winners Flame Bearer and Letsbeclearaboutit, trained by Pat Doyle and Gavin Cromwell respectively, are among the contenders for the Jetaway.ie At Arctic Tack Stud INH Flat Race.

