Ciara Mageean wins European 1500m silver medal

Ciara Mageean claimed a silver medal in the 1500 metres final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Friday night.

The Portaferry athlete, who recently took silver in the event at the Commonwealth Games, chased home Laura Muir again on this occasion.

In an exciting final, the Irishwoman took up the early running before Muir took the lead with two laps of the three-and-three-quarter lap contest remaining.

With Scot Muir winning in 4:01.08, 30-year-old Mageean crossed the line in a season’s best time of 4:02.56. Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui took bronze in 4:03.59.

