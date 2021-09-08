5 total views, 5 views today
Connacht Rugby announces ticketing info for start of new season
Connacht Rugby have announced the confirmation on ticket details for their first three home games of the 2021/22 season.
A statement read on the Connacht Rugby official website;
”We are very thankful to all our supporters for their patience during what has been a very complex process. A number of different scenarios have been projected over the past few months while we awaited clarity from the Government, and we thank them for providing that long-term outlook.”
- Sportsground to operate at 50% capacity for pre-season friendly and first two home URC games
- All previously purchased Season Tickets to be honoured
- Remaining 1885 Club members to have exclusive access to Match Tickets until return to full capacity
- Free tickets for 1885 Club to London Irish friendly (limited availability)
ICYMI | The Sportsground will be at 50% capacity on Friday 🏟
Season Ticket holder? Your match ticket will be emailed later this week.
1885 Club member but no Season Ticket? You'll be emailed a link to acquire FREE tickets tomorrow (limited availability)#StrengthInNumbers
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) September 6, 2021
The Sportsground will be operating at 50% capacity for the following games:
– Connacht v London Irish: Friday 10th September @ 17:30 (Pre-Season Friendly)
– Connacht v Vodacom Bulls: Friday 1st October @ 19:35 (United Rugby Championship)
– Connacht v Dragons: Saturday 9th October @ 17:15 (United Rugby Championship)
These plans are subject to no change or reversal on the Government guidelines issued last week relating to outdoor sporting events.
This capacity means the following for all 1885 Club members, as confirmed on the official statement:
– All previously purchased Season Tickets for 2021/22 will be honoured. This guarantees access to every regular season fixture in the URC, our pool games in the Heineken Champions Cup, and Friday’s pre-season fixture with London Irish.
– For members who do not yet have Season Tickets, limited Match Tickets against the Bulls and Dragons will be exclusively available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.
– These members can also avail of a limited number of tickets to the London Irish game, again first-come-first-served, with a link to be emailed tomorrow.
– As a THANK YOU for their unwavering support during the pandemic, these tickets will also be free of charge for 1885 Club members.
– Further details on the above will be emailed directly to the 1885 Club later today.
Another statement read on the official website;
”Connacht Rugby also greatly welcomes the planned return to full capacity from October 22nd. Whether any tickets go on General Sale before then will be dependent on uptake from 1885 Club members, and further updates will be issued on Connacht rugby.ie and @ConnachtRugby social channels.”
”We also plan to reopen 2021/22 Season Ticket sales closer to our return to full capacity. These tickets will be sold at a reduced rate to compensate for missing the opening fixtures.”