7 total views, 7 views today

Conor McGregor Praises Fury-Wilder Trilogy Bout

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Sunday in high praise of WBC champion Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder following their classic trilogy bout in Las Vegas, before throwing shade at rival Dustin Poirier.

A back and forth affair, saw both men pick themselves up off the canvas numerous times, with Fury knocking down Wilder in third.

Before Wilder viciously came back knocking down the champion twice in round 4.

Fury overcame adversity once more, knocking down Wilder in round 10 before catching Wilder on the ropes with a picture-perfect KO in the 11th round to retain his WBC belt and finishing off what has been an all-time great rivalry.

McGregor posted on Twitter with a couple of tweets, praising both fighters for their ”honourable showing” calling them both winners.

The Irishman said;

“Great fight that”, both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect.”

Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

He went on to further congratulate both fighters and their partners on the iconic match-up;

Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless

Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

However, McGregor did manage to take a sly swipe at long-time rival Dustin Poirier after his celebration during the pair’s own trilogy bout at UFC 264, which saw McGregor lose via doctor’s stoppage after a horrific leg break.

The tweet read;

“Their skill levels are unique but very close”, he continued. “A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honourable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc. You know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Conor McGregor Praises Fury-Wilder Trilogy Bout

For more News and Stories on all things Combat Sports, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com