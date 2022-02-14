Conor Swail and Count Me In finish second in five-star Florida Grand Prix

Conor Swail and Count Me In were second in Florida.

Conor Swail and the 15-year-old gelding Count Me In claimed an impressive runner-up finish in Saturday $406,000 Fidelity Investments five-star Grand Prix.

World No.9 Swail was one of eight combinations from seven different countries who jumped clear in the first round. The County Down man took the lead when second last to go in the jump-off, crossing the line clear in 41.42 seconds. Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt was last to go with Coby 8, and he claimed victory with a perfectly-judged clear in 40.96 seconds.

“This was his first start of 2022, so I was a bit unsure about him going straight into the five-star,” described Swail of Count Me In. “He jumped incredibly well, and as far as the jump-off goes, I think if I had to do it again I would’ve done a better job. I am delighted with the horse, and obviously it was a fantastic result.”In recent months, Swail has won the FEI Jumping World Cup at Fort Worth in December and the $138,600 three-star Grand Prix last week in California.“The ranking is a by-product of being consistent, and that is what I’m aiming for,” said Swail. “I have a great group of horses at the moment, and they are giving me great chances to do well, which I am benefitting from.”

