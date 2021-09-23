Crystal Palace v Brighton – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

5 total views, 5 views today

Crystal Palace and Brighton will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 6 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last February where then Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson saw his side come out 1-2 victors. Crystal Palace also took 4 points from 6 from West Ham in the 2020/2021 season.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

After their impressive 3-0 home victory against Tottenham on September 11, Palace was brought down to earth with a 0-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

They currently sit 14th, with 1 win, 2 losses and 2 draws. 5 points from a possible 15 were to be expected after a change of manager.

With a manager like Patrick Vieira, Palace needs time and patience for the remainder of the season.

Brighton Retrospective

Graham Potters Brighton side have been one of the surprise teams this season, winning 4 and drawing 1, they currently sit 4th in the league table, one point from league leaders Chelsea with 12 points.

In their last Premier League game, they defeated Leicester City 2-1 at home in what was a great result.

Their only defeat being a 0-2 home loss to in-form Everton.

In their last outing, Brighton defeated Swansea City 2-0 in their third-round League Cup tie on Wednesday night.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Crystal Palace and Brighton will kick off at 8 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Selhurst Park.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton

The game will televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7:00 pm.

Crystal Palace v Brighton team news

Jeffrey Schlupp could make his return after suffering from a thigh injury.

While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out long-term.

Adam Webster will be out for Brighton until at least mid-October with a thigh injury.

While midfielder Yves Bissouma is currently being assessed from a knee injury but should be fit enough to be included in the starting 11.

Crystal Palace v Brighton prediction

Palace will be more than up for this game after their 0-3 loss to Liverpool last weekend, although they did trouble Liverpool early on, Liverpool inevitably took over and won fairly easily.

Brighton looks strong and are finally putting their good performances from last season into wins this season. They will be more than confident to carry on their good form come Monday.

Prediction: Brighton 0-2

Predicted Line-Up

Crystal Palace XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Gallagher, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, J. Ayew, C. Benteke, W. Zaha.

Brighton XI – (4-4-2)

R. Sánchez, J. Veltman, S. Duffy, L. Dunk, M. Cucurella, S. March, Y. Bissouma, A. Lallana, D. Welbeck, L. Trossard, N. Maupay.

Betting Odds

Crystal Palace To Win: 19/10

Draw: 2/1

Brighton To Win: 6/4

