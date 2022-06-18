Dan McFarland signs contract extension until 2025

13 total views, 4 views today

Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, will remain at the helm of the province’s Senior Men’s squad until at least 2025 after signing a contract extension. The deal will make him Ulster’s longest-serving coach in the professional era.

The past season saw Ulster secure a semi-final place in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, a number of historic away wins, and the opportunity to battle it out in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16.

McFarland, who joined Ulster Rugby in August 2018, said:

“I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships.”

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, commenting on McFarland’s contract extension, said:

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Dan has chosen to extend his stay with us – I think that it’s really clear the impact that he has had on the club since joining, both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve made some impressive progress as a squad over the past couple of years, with play-off rugby against the best teams in Europe, and beyond, now a regular occurrence.”

