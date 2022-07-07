Eve McMahon wins European Sailing Championship in Greece

2 total views, 2 views today

Sailor Eve McMahon won the ILCA6 European Youth championship at Thessaloniki, Greece, on Wednesday. She rounded off an impressive series by winning both races on the final day.

The 17-year old Howth Yacht Club sailor won the 2021 Youth World Championship at Lake Garda, Italy, last August.

McMahon celebrated in the traditional manner by jumping overboard. Her close competitor Roos Wind from The Netherlands congratulated McMahon back on her dingy.

The ILCA6, previously known as the Laser Radial, is the women’s single-handed event for the Olympic Games. Annalise Murphy won silver for Ireland at Rio 2016 after narrowly missing the podium at the London Games four years previously.

“You really couldn’t get better than that”

“Originally, I was using this regatta as a warm-up event as I hadn’t sailed for a long time while sitting my Leaving Cert,”said McMahon shortly after coming ashore. “I was really pleased with my final day, I finished with two bullets so you couldn’t really get better than that.”

McMahon now heads to The Netherlands for the Sailing Youth World Championships next week followed by Texas for the defence of her class world title.

“I’m just focussing on my processes and on my own sailing and not at results too much – but obviously a win would be great,” she said.

