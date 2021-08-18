Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for Tottenham play-off

2 total views, 2 views today

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal with his Spurs teammates in Portugal for their Europa Conference League play-off match on Thursday.

Kane was named in Spurs’ 25-man Conference League squad but according to numerous reports, the England captain will stay in London to work on his fitness and sharpness after returning from holidays.

The decision was made by Kane, manager Nuno Espírito Santo and the club.

This is on the back of his apparent refusal to turn up for pre-season training, with links to Manchester City still arising since last season where the striker contributed to 50 goals in 49 games.

If the forward does play in the Conference League, it would not hamper any chances he has off taking part in the Champions League should a move to Manchester City happen.

The striker trained with his Tottenham teammates for the first time this season on Tuesday morning, after completing his period of isolation.

Kane was not involved in Spurs’ 1-0 opening day victory over Manchester City last Sunday, and with the likelihood, he will move on before the end of the current transfer window he may not play for his boyhood club again.

Kane may stay, Kane may go 📝 But Son will still be shining either way 😎 pic.twitter.com/WzMt0C6cld — Goal (@goal) August 15, 2021

Manchester City reportedly had a £100 million offer for Kane rejected earlier this summer by Daniel Levy and co, with Pep Guardiola admitting he is interested in signing the England and Spurs captain.

Manchester City are preparing their new bid for Harry Kane around €150m and would also include add-ons if necessary to convince Spurs. ⚪️🚨 #THFC Tottenham still hope to keep Kane but Man City are not giving up – bid will be ready. Exclusive story earlier today, confirmed👇🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/TX737kCun6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell his prized asset for anything less than his set fee placed on him. Kane told Spurs at the end of last season he would like to leave to compete for the highest honours after failing to win any trophies with Spurs.

A gentleman’s agreement was reportedly made after Kane signed a six-year contract back in 2018, but Levy has rejected any bids so far for the striker.

