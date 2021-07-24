Heike Holstein and Sambuca first Irish equestrians in Olympic action

Ireland's Heike Holstein with Sambuca during the Dressage 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo. Credit: Pierre Costabadie/Sportsfile.

Heike Holsten and her Irish-bred mare Sambuca will be the first Irish equestrian combination in action. They begin their Olympic campaign at 9.36 am Irish time on Sunday morning.

The pair will compete in the Dressage competition at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Sixty competitors that take part in the opening Grand Prix. The top 18 will qualify for the individual final on Wednesday, July 28th.

Eventing

The Irish Eventing team is Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis and Austin O’Connor (reserve). They will get their Olympic campaign underway on Friday, July 30th, with the opening Dressage phase. Next, the Cross Country takes place on Sunday, August 1st. The Eventing team and individual Olympic medals will be decided after the jumping phase on Monday, August 2nd.

Showjumping

The Irish Show Jumping team arrive in Tokyo hoping to challenge for the team gold medal. The team of Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, Cian O’Connor and Shane Sweetnam (reserve) will first compete in the individual competition on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Thirty of the 75 starters are set to qualify for the individual final on Wednesday, August 4th. The first round of the Show Jumping team competition takes place on Friday, August 6th, with 10 of the 20 teams looking to book a place in the team final on Saturday, August 7th.

