Ireland Six Nations Squad Announced

Andy Farrell has included two uncapped players in a 36 man Ireland squad for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole have been named in the squad which will be captained by Jonathan Sexton.

Ireland have two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations. They will host France in Round 2 and England on the final weekend of the Championship.

In Round 1 Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.

Ireland’s third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented on his squad selection said

“Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.

Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us.”

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 7th February, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / BBC

IRELAND v France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday 14th February, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / ITV

Italy v IRELAND

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Saturday 27th February, KO 14.15

VIRGIN / ITV

Scotland v IRELAND

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 14th March, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / BBC

IRELAND v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 20th March, KO 16.45

VIRGIN / ITV

All Ireland games will be televised on Virgin in the Republic of Ireland and on ITV (v France, Italy & England) and BBC (v Wales & Scotland) in Northern Ireland.

