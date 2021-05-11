Ireland to play Japan and USA in July

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Andy Farrell has plenty of choices for his national team

Ireland will play two Test matches in July against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

On 3 July 2021, Andy Farrell’s Ireland side will play Japan in Dublin. The sides last met at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 when Jamie Joseph’s side came out 19-12 winners at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka.

On Saturday 10th July 2021, the Irish side will host the USA in Dublin. Ireland were comfortable 57-14 winners over the Americans the last time the sides met at the Aviva Stadium in November 2018.

The fixtures are subject to final agreement and further details will be announced in due course.

Ireland Head Coach, Andy Farrell, said of the fixtures announced:

“We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group. There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

Ireland Fixtures July 2021

IRELAND v Japan
Saturday 3rd July, 2021
Aviva Stadium 

IRELAND v USA
Saturday 10th July, 2021
Aviva Stadium

