Ireland Woman’s Squad Named for Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs has announced his 28-player squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier in Italy.

Ciara Griffin is set to captain the side as they bid to book their ticket to next year’s tournament in New Zealand.

Griggs has included three uncapped players in his selection for the qualifying tournament in Parma, as Ireland will face off with hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland for a place at Rugby World Cup 2021.

Ireland Women’s Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall and Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme, are included for the first time having trained with the extended squad at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in recent weeks.

The third uncapped player is Leinster’s Mary Healy, who has impressed during the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship in recent weeks.

Griggs Selection

The top team will book a spot in Group B at Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

Griggs spoke about his tea selection in his latest interview stating;

“This was a difficult selection process with the quality we have in the squad, however, we have selected players who have performed consistently well throughout our training camps in the HPC and earned this opportunity.

“It’s an exciting group including a good mix of experienced players who have been involved in big Test matches and understand the detail, preparation and intensity required to win at this level. We are looking forward to heading to Parma and fine-tuning our game for Spain first and foremost.

“While we can only focus on one game at a time, we won’t shy away from the end goal of this being a winner-takes-all tournament for participation at Rugby World Cup 2021. The players and staff are all highly motivated and focused on making sure we are successful as a group.”

Ireland Squad (Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier):

Player/Club/Province/Caps



Backs (12):



Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(6 caps)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(18)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(13)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(14)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(3)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(12)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(2)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(41)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(11)

Forwards (16):



Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Leinster)*

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(12)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(19)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(36)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(4)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(3)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(26)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)(16)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(9)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(71)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(26)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(34)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(7)

Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Schedule:

All games to be played at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma



Monday, 13th September:

Spain v Ireland (6 pm local time/5 pm Irish time)

Sunday, 19th September:

Italy v Ireland (3 pm local time/2 pm Irish time)

Saturday, 25th September:

Ireland v Scotland (6 pm local time/5 pm Irish time).

