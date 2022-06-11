Irish Showjumping team second in Norway

2 total views, 2 views today

The Irish Show Jumping team took the runner-up spot at Friday’s three-star Longines EEF Nations Cup at Drammen, Norway.

A very close competition saw Ireland among five teams sharing the lead on a zero score following the first round.

Irish Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard saw three clear rounds from his opening three riders. Tipperary’s Thomas Ryan (Springfield 21), Cork’s Jeremy Sweetnam (Brown Star Z) and Wexford’s Harry Allen (Over Lux (ISH) all jumped clear. That meant Ireland’s last combination, Waterford’s Comdt Geoff Curran with Glengarra Wood (ISH), didn’t need to jump in the opening round.

Ryan and Sweetnam completed double clear rounds second time out. Bertram Allen came home with four faults picked up at the water. As the competition came down to the last line riders, Ireland, Brazil and Belgium were the three teams that could finish on a zero score.

Brazil were to finish on a final score of one time fault. Ireland’s Geoff Curran picked up four faults near the end of his round, and Belgium finished on the same score.

Brazil took the victory with Ireland second as the fastest of the teams that finished on four faults. Third place went to Belgium.

Ireland will be in five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup action at Sopot in Poland this weekend.

The competition will be shown live on the RTÉ News Channel from 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

